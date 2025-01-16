Ohio State's Will Howard vows to continue to 'trust in the Lord' even in the midst of life's highs and lows

Ohio State has looked dominant throughout the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff .

After knocking Tennessee out in the first round, the Buckeyes blew out the top-seeded Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals. Ohio State then defeated the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal to advance to Monday's championship game.

Quarterback Will Howard will be under center when Ohio State meets Notre Dame in the highly-anticipated title game.

Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State. However, he entered the transfer portal in 2023. In Jan. 2024, he revealed his intentions to make the move to Ohio State. Howard went on to have the best regular season of his college career in Columbus, Ohio.

The 23-year-old has thrown for a career-high 3,779 yards and 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions during his first year at Ohio State. Howard has also used his legs this season, rushing for seven scores.

This year's Buckeyes roster features multiple players, including Howard, who are outspoken about their personal faith. Howard's on-field interview after Ohio State's aforementioned commanding win over Oregon at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day was one of many moments in which the quarterback put his beliefs on full display.

"First and foremost, I gotta thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage in the Rose Bowl," Howard said. "Younger me would be in awe right now."

Shortly after the Buckeyes were upset by their top rival Michigan in late November, Howard referenced his faith as he was asked to share his reaction to the defeat.

"I sat back and thought the opportunity that I have here and what I’ve gone through this year, the ups and the downs, everything has been for my own good," he said via Columbus news station WCMH, before reaffirming his unwavering faith. "I know that God is putting those obstacles in front of us to grow us and there’s a reason for it. I’m going to just trust the plan."

He added that having an unshakable "trust in the Lord" has proven to be beneficial in his life.

"We got to trust in the Lord and lean on Him no matter what, through the ups and the downs," he told NBC4. "I tried to just get into my Bible and pray a little bit. Just come back to the Lord and say, ‘I need You.’"

"When you come to Him in a humble way, it changes your perspective. I lay it down for Him and say, ‘God, I trust You. I don’t know why this happened but it happened for a reason. I’m going to trust it.'"

Howard and several of his Buckeyes teammates arrived at preseason workouts wearing "Jesus Won" T-shirts.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

