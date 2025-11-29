Ohio State gets revenge against Michigan in dominant rivalry victory at Big House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been zero days since Ohio State beat Michigan.

The top-ranked team in the nation got sweet revenge, snapping a four-game losing streak against its archrival with a 27-9 victory at the Big House.

The first few minutes seemed to be all Michigan, as the Wolverines scored a field goal on their first drive, picked off Julian Sayin on the Buckeyes' second play and kicked another field goal to follow.

But the field goals would prove to be a detriment compared to the Buckeyes' touchdowns that followed.

Ohio State's first score came on a field goal to cut its deficit in half. But, early in the second, Sayin found Jeremiah Smith for a 35-yard touchdown. The play was reviewed for a potential touchback, and it appeared Smith lost control of the ball for a split second and did not regain it until he was out of bounds beyond the pylon, which would have resulted in a touchback. However, referees upheld the call.

Michigan kicked another field goal, but the Buckeyes marched down the field again to end the first half with a touchdown by Brandon Innis to go up eight points. Snow then started to fall, and it seemed like that played right into Ohio State's hands.

Ohio State and Michigan exchanged punts to begin the second half, but Michigan's was just an 11-yarder that gave OSU great field position. On just the second play of the drive, Carnell Tate, playing in his first game since Nov. 1, scored a 50-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 24-9.

After forcing another punt, Ohio State then went on a 20-play drive. The Wolverines were able to force a field goal, but that did make it a three-possession game, all while killing a lot of clock. It was a 27-9 Buckeyes lead with 8:10 to go, and there was nothing Michigan could do the rest of the way.

Sayin completed 19 of his 26 passes for 233 yards, while the Buckeyes ran for another 186. Michigan's Bryce Underwood was 8-for-18 for 63 yards, while the Wolverines had 100 yards rushing.

It had been since 2019 that Ohio State last beat Michigan, and last year's loss in Columbus as a three-touchdown favorite was the largest upset in the history of the rivalry. Michigan players planted their flag at midfield in Columbus, prompting a brawl. Surely, that was all bulletin board material for the Buckeyes to remember for nearly 365 days.

Ohio State couldn't plant its flag immediately because Michigan players guarded their midfield logo. But the players got to celebrate with lots of fans dressed in red in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State will now face Indiana, the second-ranked team in the nation, in the Big Ten championship next week, while Michigan will wait to see which bowl game it will play in.

