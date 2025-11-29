Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan player draws unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after helmet makes contact with ref in heated exchange

Jaishawn Bairam stayed in the game despite making contact with the official

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Game is the most heated rivalry in the sport, but one Michigan player took his emotions a bit too far.

Jaishawn Barham was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for making dangerous contact with an official in the first quarter.

When the Wolverines forced a third down, a referee was talking to Barham, but Barham got aggressive in return. Barham moved his head forward, making contact with the referee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Jaishawn Barham reacts

Jaishawn Barham (1) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 18, 2025. The Wolverines won the game 24-7. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

That resulted in a personal foul and an automatic first down for the Buckeyes inside the 5-yard line.

Ohio State didn't take advantage. The Buckeyes were stuffed three straight times and had to settle for a field goal after a false start on 4th and 1.

Ohio State is looking to snap its four-game losing streak against the Wolverines, who entered the day as nearly 10-point underdogs on their home field.

Jaishawn Barham reacts

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham reacts in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 4, 2025. (Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images)

BEARS COACH GOES TOPLESS IN WILD LOCKER ROOM CELEBRATION AFTER DOMINATING EAGLES

Michigan is coming off the biggest upset in the rivalry’s history, when, as three-touchdown underdogs, they went to Columbus and won, 13-10.

After the game, Michigan players planted a UM flag at midfield, prompting an all-out brawl.

Jaishawn Barham looks on

Jaishawn Barham (1) of the Michigan Wolverines on the field before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 1, 2025. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan leads the season series, 62-51-6. Michigan’s four straight wins have come after losing 15 of the previous 16 times.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue