Michigan player draws unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after helmet makes contact with ref in heated exchange

The Game is the most heated rivalry in the sport, but one Michigan player took his emotions a bit too far.

Jaishawn Barham was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for making dangerous contact with an official in the first quarter.

When the Wolverines forced a third down, a referee was talking to Barham, but Barham got aggressive in return. Barham moved his head forward, making contact with the referee.

That resulted in a personal foul and an automatic first down for the Buckeyes inside the 5-yard line.

Ohio State didn't take advantage. The Buckeyes were stuffed three straight times and had to settle for a field goal after a false start on 4th and 1.

Ohio State is looking to snap its four-game losing streak against the Wolverines, who entered the day as nearly 10-point underdogs on their home field.

Michigan is coming off the biggest upset in the rivalry’s history, when, as three-touchdown underdogs, they went to Columbus and won, 13-10.

After the game, Michigan players planted a UM flag at midfield, prompting an all-out brawl.

Michigan leads the season series, 62-51-6. Michigan’s four straight wins have come after losing 15 of the previous 16 times.

