Ogwumike scores 27 to lead No. 5 Stanford to 64-59 win over USC

Chiney Ogwumike scored 27 points and Bonnie Samuelson added 14 to help No.5 Stanford beat Southern Cal 64-59 on Friday night.

Ogwumike scored 18 points in the second half as the Cardinal (25-2, 14-1) clinched at least a share of their 14th straight Pac-12 regular season title and 23rd overall. It also secured the Pac-12 Tournament's top seed.

She scored 12 of Stanford's first 17 points of the second half to help Stanford complete a comeback from 19 points down in the first half. She grabbed a steal at midcourt and drove for a basket to tie it at 43-43 and scored the next two baskets on a spin move and an uncontested layup to give Stanford the lead for good.

Ariya Crook led the Trojans (16-11, 9-6) with 24 points and Cassie Harberts scored 12. Crook made a 3-pointer to pull USC to 62-59 with 18 seconds remaining before Samuelson made two free throws.

Crook also twice pulled USC to four points down in the final 3:32. USC, looking to end a 13-game losing streak to Stanford, had a 32-13 lead in the first half.

Stanford starting freshman guard Lili Thompson did not play because of an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday, a team spokesman said.