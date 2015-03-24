Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Ogwumike scores 27 to lead No. 5 Stanford to 64-59 win over USC

By | Associated Press
  • Stanford USC Basketball
    Stanford forward Chiney Ogwumike, right, shoots the ball against Southern California forward Desiree Bradley (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (The Associated Press)

    Stanford guard Amber Orrange (33) drives to the basket against Southern California forward Desiree Bradley, left, and guard Brianna Barrett (23) duirng the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 21, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Chiney Ogwumike scored 27 points and Bonnie Samuelson added 14 to help No.5 Stanford beat Southern Cal 64-59 on Friday night.

Ogwumike scored 18 points in the second half as the Cardinal (25-2, 14-1) clinched at least a share of their 14th straight Pac-12 regular season title and 23rd overall. It also secured the Pac-12 Tournament's top seed.

She scored 12 of Stanford's first 17 points of the second half to help Stanford complete a comeback from 19 points down in the first half. She grabbed a steal at midcourt and drove for a basket to tie it at 43-43 and scored the next two baskets on a spin move and an uncontested layup to give Stanford the lead for good.

Ariya Crook led the Trojans (16-11, 9-6) with 24 points and Cassie Harberts scored 12. Crook made a 3-pointer to pull USC to 62-59 with 18 seconds remaining before Samuelson made two free throws.

Crook also twice pulled USC to four points down in the final 3:32. USC, looking to end a 13-game losing streak to Stanford, had a 32-13 lead in the first half.

Stanford starting freshman guard Lili Thompson did not play because of an ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday, a team spokesman said.