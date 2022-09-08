Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed back by Rams for Super Bowl banner ceremony: 'This one's for you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham Jr. was back at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night, and despite it being the field where he tore his ACL during the Super Bowl in February, he was all smiles as he hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy before kickoff.

Beckham, who is currently a free agent, was in a blue hat, white shirt and yellow pants as he repped the Los Angeles Rams all the way until he grabbed the mic to tell all the fans watching, "This one's for you!"

Beckham has been rehabbing that ACL, and it looks like he's pretty healthy as he was dancing in the end zone with the trophy.

Of course, Beckham's NFL dreams are not fulfilled at all. He wants to continue playing in the league, and the Rams are a team that could have interest. In fact, Beckham's locker that he had with them after being traded to Los Angeles from Cleveland last year is still ready.

Beckham also half-joked that he was going to join the winner of this matchup between the Rams and Buffalo Bills, two powerhouses that are expected to make a Super Bowl run.

When healthy, Beckham is one of the most elusive receivers in the game, using his speed and superb route running to create separation and cause havoc on defenses. But he's torn his ACL twice now among other injuries, which has kept him sidelined and now without a current team.

Joining the Rams, Beckham hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He also caught the Super Bowl's first touchdown and was having quite a game before his injury that left him devastated.

Beckham seems to be putting all that behind him and enjoying the moment, one that reminds him of the fact that he will forever be a Super Bowl champion.