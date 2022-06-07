Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams' Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr crashed his wedding

Odell Beckham Jr played a big part in the Rams' Super Bowl title run last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay married Veronika Khomyn over the weekend and had an unexpected guest at the reception – wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay explained in a clip of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast that the guest list was tight for his wedding and he only invited a handful of current and retired players.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams before the Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"So probably the most stressful thing about this wedding was figuring out, all right, how do you get the guest list right where you don't have any sort of interruptions or, you know, anybody having their feelings hurt unnecessarily because you got good relationships with guys," he said.

"So I just invited the captains from last year's team and then there was a couple other guys that are retired players that you still have great relationships with. And Odell and I have a great relationship. I mean, I love Odell and so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding.

"So he showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved that he was there. Even my mom she said, ‘Oh, he’s so nice and he is handsome in person too.’"

Odell Beckham Jr. listens during the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, on April 7, 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. listens during the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, on April 7, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

AARON RODGERS SAYS HE ROUTINELY THINKS ABOUT RETIREMENT AND CAN 'DEFINITELY SEE THE END COMING'

McVay said he told Beckham since he crashed the wedding he has to re-sign with the Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at California Lutheran University on Feb. 11, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the media during a practice for Super Bowl LVI at California Lutheran University on Feb. 11, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

That remained to be seen.

Beckham is still a free agent after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February. Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the win but exited before the first half was over with the injury.

Los Angeles has been linked to him but so have plenty of other teams.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.