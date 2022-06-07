Rams' Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr crashed his wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay married Veronika Khomyn over the weekend and had an unexpected guest at the reception – wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

McVay explained in a clip of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast that the guest list was tight for his wedding and he only invited a handful of current and retired players.

"So probably the most stressful thing about this wedding was figuring out, all right, how do you get the guest list right where you don't have any sort of interruptions or, you know, anybody having their feelings hurt unnecessarily because you got good relationships with guys," he said.

"So I just invited the captains from last year's team and then there was a couple other guys that are retired players that you still have great relationships with. And Odell and I have a great relationship. I mean, I love Odell and so only in Odell’s fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding.

"So he showed up, crashed the wedding and I loved that he was there. Even my mom she said, ‘Oh, he’s so nice and he is handsome in person too.’"

McVay said he told Beckham since he crashed the wedding he has to re-sign with the Rams.

That remained to be seen.

Beckham is still a free agent after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February. Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the win but exited before the first half was over with the injury.

Los Angeles has been linked to him but so have plenty of other teams.