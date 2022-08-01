Pro Football Hall of Famer teases Odell Beckham Jr's next destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Odell Beckham Jr. remained unsigned as NFL teams opened up training camp last week, but one Hall of Fame wide receiver predicted the former Los Angeles Rams star will land somewhere soon.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory. He signed with the Rams after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. He finished the 2021 season with 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns.

Andre Reed, who played 16 years in the NFL, suggested Beckham could rejoin his former Rams teammate, linebacker Von Miller.

"How would OBJ look in Red,White and Blue? Him and Von runnin it back in Buffalo," Reed said in an Instagram post from the Panini NFT Prizm Party. "Lets just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City."

Beckham has battled injuries his entire career. In 2014, he admitted to playing through two hamstring injuries while a member of the New York Giants and in 2017 missed some time with a fractured left ankle. With the Browns, he battled a sports hernia and a torn ACL in his left knee.

He would then suffer another torn ACL in his left knee during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored a touchdown in that game.

Beckham has been a free agent since the offseason began and is still recovering from the latest torn ACL. His potential return to the Rams does not seem to be out of the question.

Beckham crashed Rams coach Sean McVay’s wedding last month, much to the delight of the head coach.

The veteran wide receiver has been one of the most prolific players since entering the league. In 96 career games, he has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler.