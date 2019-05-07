Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Odell Beckham Jr. chooses interesting Met Gala outfit, sparks social media frenzy

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com

Odell Beckham Jr. unleashed his inner "Rick Vaughn" on the pink carpet of the Met Gala on Monday night.

Beckham was among the superstar athletes who attended the New York City event. He was seen wearing a tuxedo getup with ripped sleeves -- similar to how Vaughn, played by Charlie Sheen in the Major League movies, dressed --  and a diamond cross necklace. On his lower half, Beckham was sporting what appeared to be a kilt.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN, TOM BRADY COLOR-COORDINATE FOR 11TH MET GALA TOGETHER

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr. attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver’s interesting outfit choice sent social media into a frenzy with some comparing him to the Sheen character...and others making less flattering associations.

Beckham also made headlines with his plan for the Browns. He told GQ that he wants to turn the team into the new New England Patriots.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible,” he told the magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham’s former New York Giants teammate, Saquon Barkley, six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tennis superstar Serena Williams were among the standout athletes also seen strutting the pink carpet.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.