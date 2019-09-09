Odell Beckham Jr. apparently in hot water over pricey accessory he wore in Browns debut

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. rocked a pricey wristwatch during his debut with his new team Sunday, but the flashy item he sported against the Tennessee Titans may have accidentally landed him in hot water with the league.

Beckham broke a league rule that prohibits players from wearing hard objects, according to NFL Network. The NFL will reportedly address it with him and the Browns.

It’s unclear whether Beckham faces a fine over the violation.

The wide receiver was seen wearing the six-figure, custom Richard Mille wristwatch as he caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Titans.

According to WKYC-3, Beckham was flashing the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren. The particular model is priced between $191,500 and $350,000. It’s unclear how much Beckham paid for it.

Beckham played for the New York Giants from 2014 to 2018 and was traded to the Browns in March, just before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Prior to the trade, Beckham signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Giants, so he can more than afford the expensive timepiece. His contract included a $20 million signing bonus and $65 million in guaranteed cash. His base salary with the Browns this season is $16.75 million, according to Spotrac.