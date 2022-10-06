Nyheim Hines suffers scary concussion one week after Tua Tagovailoa's controversial injury

Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines was helped off the field in Denver on Thursday after being wobbly after being tackled.

He suffered a concussion and has been ruled out.

The injury comes just one week after Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins suffered a scary concussion that saw his body lock up and his hands crumble.

Hynes took a big shot on 3rd down, and as he tried to get back to the sideline, he appeared to stumble before getting some help from medical personnel to get back to his sideline.

The decision to let Tagovailoa play last Thursday in Week 4 was heavily scrutinized after his injury, considering what happened to him just four days prior.

Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf after a tackle in Week 3 and tried to walk it off, but he wobbled back down to the turf. The wide speculation was that he suffered a concussion at that point, but he and the team said he had a hyperextended back, leading to the fall.

The incident, though, was enough for the NFLPA to start an investigation that led to the termination of the neurotrauma consultant who checked him for a concussion against the Bills in Week 3. It was found that he made "several mistakes" in his evaluation of the quarterback, according to multiple reports.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement in which they said that changes to the concussion protocol were necessary and that they "anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process."

The league said that "gross motor instability" would play a large factor into the changes, which is what Hines showed on Thursday.

Hines' injury was on just the third play of the game. The Colts are already without Jonathan Taylor, so it will be Phillip Lindsay getting the work for Indy.