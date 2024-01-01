Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon explains dog bite that required 21 stitches: ‘Probably had a little bit too much eggnog’

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon says he feels ready to play Monday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing two consecutive games due to being bitten by his pet Rottweiler.

Gordon returned to practice on Sunday after requiring 21 stitches across his shooting hand and face following a Christmas Day incident with his dog.

The 2023 NBA champion put most of the blame on himself when explaining the incident on Sunday.

LEBRON JAMES ERUPTS IN FURY AS CRUNCH-TIME SHOT RULED 2-POINTER: 'SUPER FRUSTRATING'

"I guess it’s a little bit embarrassing, but not too embarrassing to where I can’t talk about it," Gordon said, according to The Denver Post . "I don’t drink a lot during the season. I probably had a little bit too much eggnog. I was kind of roughhousing with my dog, and I think my dog got a little excited and just basically chomped down. Gave me a bite. And I was basically wrestling him off of me, and then he bit my hand.

"For lack of better words, I was (messing) around with my dog, and when you (mess) around, you find out."

The Nuggets initially announced Gordon’s injury on Dec. 27 without a timeline for his return.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We have his back. We love him. We're here for him. So, whenever he's able to come back, we're going to open our arms up and embrace him. I told all the guys to make sure they're reaching out to him, to make sure he's never feeling like he's on an island," Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said last week.

Denver won its first game without Gordon against the Memphis Grizzlies but lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. The loss to the Thunder was the largest margin of defeat at home for Denver since 2019.

Due to Gordon’s busy schedule, his 4-year-old Rottweiler is cared for by his family and has not been trained "how I need him to be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s a good boy. He’s a good dog," Gordon said, per The Denver Post. "… Very attached. Very sweet. Very strong. Great dog."

Denver sits at 23-11 and in the third spot in the Western Conference as they attempt to defend the organization's first NBA championship.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report