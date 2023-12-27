Expand / Collapse search
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon away from team, receives several stitches after dog attack: report

Gordon will be away from the team indefinitely

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Fourth-year Denver Nuggets player Aaron Gordon will be away from the team due to lacerations to his hand and face, according to the team. 

The injuries happened Christmas Day when Gordon was bitten by a dog. The cuts required 21 stitches, ESPN reported.

The veteran NBA forward has been ruled out indefinitely. The Nuggets said in a statement that Gordon is "in good condition." While the timeline for his return remains unclear, the team did note that updates on Gordon's condition will be provided in the future.

ESPN reported it is unlikely Gordon's absence will be lengthy.

Aaron Gordon on the basketball court during a Denver Nuggets game

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Dec. 25, 2023. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

The Nuggets will welcome Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Thursday night. Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is expected to play a more significant role while Gordon is away.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he spoke to Gordon and encouraged him to focus on his recovery

"We need him to heal inside and out," said Malone. "Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily. That's something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through."

Aaron Gordon celebrates during a game

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center Dec. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Malone added that Gordon has the team's full support.

"We have his back. We love him. We're here for him. So, whenever he's able to come back, we're going to open our arms up and embrace him. I told all the guys to make sure they're reaching out to him, to make sure he's never feeling like he's on an island."

The defending champion Nuggets have gotten off to a strong start this season. The team sits in the second spot in the Western Conference standings.

Aaron Gordon looks on from the bench

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets on the bench during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center Dec. 1, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Malone later reiterated the franchise's desire to see Gordon back on the court whenever he's ready.

"We want him back," Malone said. "We know we're better off with him. But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he's ready to come back and play at the level that we know he's capable."

Gordon missed five games earlier this season due to a heel injury.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.