Novak Djokovic: I'd rather sacrifice trophies than be required to get vaxxed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Novak Djokovic, the tennis star, said in an interview that aired Tuesday that he would rather forego future tennis titles than being forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to a report.

"I was never against vaccination but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body," the 20-time Grand Slam winner told BBC in an interview.

He said he would be willing to miss tournaments like Wimbledon and the French Open if they require participants to be vaccinated.

"That is the price I am willing to pay," he said.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC LEAVES AUSTRALIA 'EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED,' 'UNCOMFORTABLE' WITH AUSTRALIAN OPEN FOCUS

Djokovic is regarded by many as the best tennis player in the world but was denied a position to play in the Australian Open after Australia’s immigration denied his visa amid a coronavirus controversy.

The tennis star, who is not vaccinated and was recovering from the coronavirus at the time he sought entry into the country, claimed he had a medical exemption to receiving the vaccine but was denied by Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke, BBC reported. Three judges later upheld this decision.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC ARRIVES IN DUBAI AFTER DEPORTATION FROM AUSTRALIA

Djokovic said he is optimistic about his future and that he "can play for many more years," but would not be subjecting himself to vaccine mandates to participate, BBC reported.

"Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," the tennis star said.

Djokovic said he has "always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition," and said he was "keeping [his] mind open" on later receiving the vaccine "because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus," Djokovic added, BBC reported.

Djokovic most recently won the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters title, overtaking Rafael Nadal for the most Masters trophies. Nadal still maintains a lead over his rival in Grand Slam titles (21 vs. 20).