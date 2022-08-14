Nottingham Forest do things in Premier League match vs West Ham not seen since 1999

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nottingham Forest came into Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham without a goal, let alone a victory in England’s top soccer league, in about 23 years.

That all changed.

Nottingham Forest picked up its first win and first goal in a Premier League match since 1999. Taiwo Awoniyi got Nottingham Forest on the board in injury time in the first half and Dean Henderson kept West Ham scoreless through the second half to earn the 1-0 victory.

Awoniyi scored the first goal for Forest in a Premier League match since 1999. The last Premier League score game from Chris Bart-Williams in the 76th minute against Leicester City on May 16, 1999. Forest also won that match 1-0.

Since 1999, Nottingham Forest had been the English Football League Championship and English Football League one failing to do enough to get back to the Premier League. However, last season Forest finished fourth in the Championship and earned a promotion with Fulham and Bournemouth.

After last week’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United, Forest hosted Sunday’s match against West Ham and put on the win for the fans at City Ground.

Two of Forest’s 12 signings since the promotion contributed to the victory.

Jesse Lingard, a former Manchester United player, sent in a shot on goal that struck off the foot of West Ham defender Ben Johnson. The ball then ricocheted off Awoniyi’s leg and into the net.

Forest will now look to keep up their winning ways Saturday against Everton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.