Manchester City's Erling Haaland has stellar Premier League debut

Erling Haaland had a magnificent debut for Manchester City as the club opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

Haaland scored two goals in the victory. He netted his first in the 35th minute from the penalty spot and then picked up goal No. 2 in the 65th minute to help put the finishing touches on West Ham.

"It was a good start," he said after the match. "It’s about the connections we do every day in training and about practicing this. So, we get better at this, and this will come even more, so I’m not worried."

He nearly picked up a hat trick in the 78th minute, but his shot sailed high above the goal. He was the second Manchester City player to score twice in his debut after Sergio Aguero did it in 2011.

Haaland’s father, Alfie, was in the stands to watch.

"Good that he saw both goals," he said. "It’s a big moment for me, debuting in this competition."

The Norwegian strike joined Manchester City in the offseason after spending a few years in Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg and Germany’s Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

In 2021-2022 for Dortmund, he had 22 goals and eight assists. The club finished second in the league.

He signed a five-year deal with Manchester City in the summer. The deal is worth about $61 million or 60 million euros.

The club will look to pick up some more points next week against Bournemouth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.