Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman faces battery allegation over alleged incident at wrestling match

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Marcus Freeman was accused of battery in a police report filed earlier this month by an Indiana high school wrestling coach.

Freeman was at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational to support his son, Vinny, who competes for Penn High School. Freeman and New Prairie High School wrestling assistant coach Chris Fleeger claimed to have had some kind of physical contact after the football coach’s son lost his bout, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Freeman and Penn coach Brad Harper allegedly exchanged words with Fleeger as Freeman, his son and the Penn coach were walking out of the gym. Freeman’s wife, Joanna, was also accused of getting into a shouting match with Fleeger before police intervened, according to the paper.

Notre Dame defended Freeman in a statement on Sunday.

"Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman's son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach," the statement read. "Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation.

"At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded."

Mishawaka police investigated the incident and will leave it with the prosecutor’s office to determine if charges will be filed, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Freeman is set to return to the Fighting Irish for the 2026 season, despite being a target by various NFL teams.

Notre Dame narrowly missed out on going to the College Football Playoff despite being 10-2.