Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Published

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne gets ripped by offensive coordinator after rough start to game

Notre Dame had four three-and-outs and a fumble on first five drives

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It's been a rough start to the season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After losing by double digits to Ohio State in Columbus to open the season, the Irish hosted Marshall in what was widely considered a cakewalk victory.

Instead, Marshall shocked the world, upsetting Notre Dame on the road, 26-21.

Drew Pyne of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium Sept. 17, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.

Drew Pyne of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before a game against the California Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium Sept. 17, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

That loss dropped them from the eighth-ranked team in the country out of the Top 25.

Desperately needing a lift, Saturday's start did not go exactly how the Irish had planned.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before a game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before a game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

They went three and out on their first four drives. On their fifth, Drew Pyne lost a fumble, and the Golden Bears took advantage, scoring a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 7-0 lead in South Bend in the second quarter.

After one of the three-and-outs, Pyne got on a phone with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was calling the plays from upstairs, and Rees lit into Pyne.

Rees also was on the phone telling someone to "do your f---ing job."

In Notre Dame's first five drives, it ran 14 plays and amassed just 16 yards of total offense.

Notre Dame is unranked for the first time since 2017, and this is the first time it is 0-2 since 2011.

A view of Notre Dame Stadium as fans celebrate during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Toledo Rockets Sept. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind.

A view of Notre Dame Stadium as fans celebrate during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Toledo Rockets Sept. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, Marcus Freeman became the first coach in Notre Dame history to lose his first three games. His first game was the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1.

Rees was Notre Dame's quarterback from 2010-2013.