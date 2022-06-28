Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Published

Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman talks early enrollees

Marcus Freeman discusses how early enrollment changes things

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

About the only thing more trendy than NIL’s across college football is the increasingly common habit of top recruits enrolling early. It’s becoming more rare for top prospects to hit campus in late summer or early fall. Most big-name prospects are now enrolling in winter, hoping for a chance to play early and often.

That trend, according to Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, actually has little to do with playing time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cowboys defeated the Fighting Irish 37-35. 

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cowboys defeated the Fighting Irish 37-35.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"The most overrated thought is that you have to come in the winter in order to play as a freshman. It’s just not true," Freeman said in an interview with Tim O’Malley of Irish Illustrated.

Freeman referenced recent Jets first round pick, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner whom he coached at Cincinnati, as proof: "Listen, Sauce Gardner came in in June and we knew at fall camp, (Mike) Mickens walked over to me and said after 3-4 days ‘He’s going to play.’"

ARCH MANNING ANNOUNCES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED COMMITMENT

The 36-year-old Freeman, who was named head coach of the Irish on January 8th, was adamant that coaches will find who can and can not play regardless of when they hit campus. "It doesn’t take long to see the guys that can help you," Freeman told O’Malley. "Those guys that can play here as freshmen, you pretty much know really early in their practice days that they’re going to help you as a freshman."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later stated that even those freshman who don’t play right away (regardless of when they report), should not be overlooked. "Some guys have it (but) some guys develop, so never write a guy off because he’s not playing as a freshman. But some guys are going to be instant impact guys."

Notre Dame and a handful of early enrollees open the season on September 3rd with a visit to Ohio State.