Notre Dame head coach goes ballistic, rushes after official in wild scene following controversial loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild scene unfolded following a 72-71 loss by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as head coach Micah Shrewsberry and sophomore guard Cole Certa appeared to charge after an official at the end of the game.

Fighting Irish players and coaches had to hold them back, as the broadcast picked up on the moment and speculated on what led to the frustration.

"It looked like he was going after one of the officials. My guess? His frustration on the and-one, four-play by Dai Dai Ames," the broadcaster commented.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This game came down to the final seconds, as Certa’s layup made it a 67-63 lead, but the Cal Golden Bears responded quickly to cut the lead to two points.

The game ultimately came down to a crucial possession for the Golden Bears, where Ames shot a three-pointer, and as he made it, a foul was called — a massive mistake that allowed a free throw for Cal to take the lead.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 2025-2026 UNDEFEATED TEAMS TRACKER: U-M IMPROVES TO 13-0

Officials initially reversed the call, but upon review, the reversal was then reversed, allowing Ames to head to the free throw line.

Notre Dame had the final shot of the game, but it fell short and the Golden Bears came back to victory.

In the heat of the moment, though, Certa was clearly walking after one of the officials, but Shrewsberry came barreling in as the official turned around to see the commotion. The official walked off the court without getting involved in the confrontation.

Certa is in an expanded role in his second season in South Bend, playing 20.3 minutes per game compared to 8.1 last season. He’s averaging nine points and 1.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.9% from the field.

Shrewsberry has been coaching the Fighting Irish since the 2023-24 season, owning a career 38-43 record over parts of three seasons. He has yet to lead them to a NCAA Tournament bid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fighting Irish are 10-5 on the season, including 1-1 in conference play.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.