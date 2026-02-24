Former NFL star Joe Haden speaks out from Mexico, hopes to return to US amid cartel violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several professional soccer matches in Mexico were postponed over the weekend after violence flared near Guadalajara, one of the country’s host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The decision came in the wake of a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," dead.

The killing of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel leader has plunged parts of the country into chaos, impacting civilians and prompting visiting Americans to seek a return to the U.S.

Joe Haden, who had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, is among the Americans who are hoping to return home as quickly as possible.

Haden commented on the developments he's noticed during his visit to Cabo during his latest appearance on his "Deebo & Joe" podcast. He also admitted he should have taken former Steelers' teammate James Harrison's warning about traveling to Mexico more seriously.

"I should’ve listened to you. I should’ve listened to you, Deebo," Haden said in reference to Harrison's message that stressed caution.

"Honestly, I’m a little spooked brother. I can’t even lie to you. It’s getting real tricky on this side of the world. I need to get back [my] feet planted on a U.S. territory. I’m not even trying to be funny, I’m a little spooked. Because when you’re talking cartel, they’re going against police. They run up at airports and stuff."

Haden’s appearance on the podcast was cut short as he left to finalize travel plans back to the U.S., leaving Harrison to host the remainder of the episode.

"I’m trying to book my stuff, I got a flight I can get now," Haden said. "I really tried to get on this show to show you my face, let you know I am good, but I really do need to slide."

Haden was believed to be in Cabo San Lucas at the time the podcast was released.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said via X that the U.S. government provided intelligence support for the operation that led to the killing of "El Mencho."

"‘El Mencho’ was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland," she wrote. She commended Mexico’s military for its work.

The killing of the drug lord set off several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles, tactics commonly used by the cartels to block military operations. Videos circulated on social media showed smoke billowing over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco, and people sprinting through the airport of the state’s capital in panic.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, is slated to stage four matches during the 2026 World Cup, including two involving South Korea. Mexico, Spain, Uruguay and Colombia are also scheduled to play at the venue.

Mexico’s national team remains set to host Iceland in a friendly Wednesday at Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro. As of Sunday, the Mexican soccer federation had not announced any changes to that match.

Not all sporting events were affected. Organizers of the Mexican Open in Acapulco said the ATP tournament would begin Monday at the GNP Arena as planned.

Fox News' Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

