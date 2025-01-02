Notre Dame draws back-to-back running into the kicker penalties to open Sugar Bowl

It was a rough start for Notre Dame in its College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Georgia Thursday.

The Fighting Irish began the Sugar Bowl with back-to-back penalties on defense and another on quarterback Riley Leonard on Notre’s Dame’s opening drive.

Defensive lineman Bryce Young, a true freshman, was called for back-to-back running into the kicker penalties after colliding with Georgia punter Drew Miller. The first resulted in a 5-yard penalty, but the second penalty was declined.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Things didn’t look much better on Notre Dame’s opening drive.

Leonard was called for an illegal forward pass after he made two pass attempts. His first pass was deflected by Georgia junior Mykel Williams. After he caught the ball that ricocheted off Williams’ hand, Leonard attempted another incomplete pass.

LOUISIANA GOV WILL ATTEND SUGAR BOWL, VOWS SUPERDOME IS 'COMPLETELY SECURE'

The game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter. Georgia’s defense limited Notre Dame to 24 yards in the first quarter. Leonard completed just one pass for 14 yards. The teams traded field goals in the second quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sugar Bowl is being played in the Superdome in New Orleans Thursday after being postponed a day after a deadly terror attack on Bourbon Street that claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured dozens more.