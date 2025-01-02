Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame draws back-to-back running into the kicker penalties to open Sugar Bowl

Georgia and Notre Dame were tied 3-3 in the second quarter

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Postponed Sugar Bowl kicks off in New Orleans after terror attack Video

Postponed Sugar Bowl kicks off in New Orleans after terror attack

‘NFL on FOX’ sideline reporter Jen Hale, a New Orleans native, on how the city is preparing to host the Sugar Bowl after the New Year’s truck attack.

It was a rough start for Notre Dame in its College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Georgia Thursday. 

The Fighting Irish began the Sugar Bowl with back-to-back penalties on defense and another on quarterback Riley Leonard on Notre’s Dame’s opening drive. 

Bryce Young blocks

Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young (30) tries to block a punt by Georgia punter Drew Miller (90) during the first half of the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Defensive lineman Bryce Young, a true freshman, was called for back-to-back running into the kicker penalties after colliding with Georgia punter Drew Miller. The first resulted in a 5-yard penalty, but the second penalty was declined. 

Things didn’t look much better on Notre Dame’s opening drive. 

Leonard was called for an illegal forward pass after he made two pass attempts. His first pass was deflected by Georgia junior Mykel Williams. After he caught the ball that ricocheted off Williams’ hand, Leonard attempted another incomplete pass. 

Riley Leonard passes

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, left, passes as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of a quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LOUISIANA GOV WILL ATTEND SUGAR BOWL, VOWS SUPERDOME IS 'COMPLETELY SECURE'

The game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter. Georgia’s defense limited Notre Dame to 24 yards in the first quarter. Leonard completed just one pass for 14 yards. The teams traded field goals in the second quarter.

Notre Dame players run

Notre Dame players run on the field before the quarterfinals of a College Football Playoff against Georgia Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Sugar Bowl is being played in the Superdome in New Orleans Thursday after being postponed a day after a deadly terror attack on Bourbon Street that claimed the lives of at least 15 people and injured dozens more. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

