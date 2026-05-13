Brazil Boss Carlo Ancelotti Struggling With Neymar World Cup Roster Decision

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that deciding whether to include Neymar in his squad for the 2026 World Cup is weighing heavily on his mind.

Despite the Santos forward’s legendary status, the Italian tactician is balancing the player's recent fitness struggles against his undeniable talent as the tournament approaches.

The weight of history against physical reality

Ancelotti has included Neymar in his 55-man provisional list for the tournament, but will whittle that number down to 26 when he announces the final squad on May 18.

At 34 years old, Neymar is indisputably one of the greatest talents Brazilian football has ever produced, but his place in the 2026 World Cup squad is not a certainty.

After a disastrous period at Al Hilal and recurring injuries, his return to Santos has brought glimpses of the old star, but still under the shadow of doubt about his competitive intensity.

"When you have to choose, you need to take many things into consideration," Ancelotti explained in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

"Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. He has had some problems, and he is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. Obviously, for me it's not an easy decision. We have to carefully weigh the pros and cons, but that doesn't put pressure on me. We've been evaluating not only Neymar, but all the players, for a year now."

Neymar's role in the locker room

One of the crucial points for Ancelotti is the harmony of the group.

The Italian, known for his impeccable man management, knows that the presence or absence of a figure like Neymar alters the collective dynamic.

The coach highlighted that his teammates have already made it clear that they want to have the number 10 around, something he values ​​when analyzing the internal climate of the Brazilian National Team.

"I know perfectly well that Neymar is very well-liked, not only by the public, but also by the players," Ancelotti said.

"That's also a factor, because we have to take into account the atmosphere that will surround Neymar's call-up. It's not like I'm going to drop a bomb in the locker room. He is very well-liked, very loved. I think it's normal for the players to express their opinion. I am grateful to everyone who gave me advice, I thank you all. But, in the end, the right person to make this decision, the most suitable person to do so, is me."

Shielding against the external environment

For the coach, media pressure and the noise from the fans cannot interfere in the selection process.

Ancelotti reinforced that his priority is to maintain tranquility in the work environment, regardless of the decision he makes at the beginning of next week.

He believes that the group is prepared to deal with any outcome regarding the Santos star.

"I don't believe the internal environment will affect the team at all," he added.

"The environment is very positive, very calm, and no matter which player is in the squad, it will remain positive and calm until the end. But I can't control the external environment and what the media says. The internal environment is under control and will remain so until the end, with or without Neymar. This influences the point I just mentioned: knowing that if I bring Neymar into this group, the group will be fine because he is very well-liked by everyone."

Technical criteria and total autonomy

The final part of the evaluation involves Ancelotti's tactical demands, which require high intensity and defensive recovery.

Despite recognizing Neymar's physical improvement in recent games for Santos, the coach emphasized that the decision will be strictly professional, based on what the player can deliver on the field under the current conditions of international football.

"He has greatly improved his physical condition in recent matches. He has played some very good games lately," said Ancelotti.

"His physical conditioning has improved. He can maintain a high intensity during a match. But there are games and games. I am calm because I know perfectly well that the decision is mine.

"I was not pressured by anyone to call up Neymar. I have total autonomy. The decision will be 100% professional. I will only take into consideration his performance as a football player. Nothing else. Can I assemble a perfect team? Impossible! But I can assemble a team with fewer mistakes than others who would try. Of that I am certain."