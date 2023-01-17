Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 infections

The Wildcats only had six available players, according to a report

Paulina Dedaj
An outbreak of COVID-19 has plagued Northwestern’s men’s basketball team prompting the university to jointly postpone Wednesday’s game against Iowa. 

The Wildcats, who are currently 12-5, announced the postponement on Tuesday, citing "COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program."

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins talks to his team during a timeout during the Michigan Wolverines versus the Northwestern Wildcats game on Sunday January 15, 2023 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins talks to his team during a timeout during the Michigan Wolverines versus the Northwestern Wildcats game on Sunday January 15, 2023 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI.  (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Northwestern and Iowa, along with the Big Ten Conference, will work together to identify possible rescheduling dates," the statement continued. 

Iowa players celebrate on the court after winning a college basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 15, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA 

Iowa players celebrate on the court after winning a college basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes on January 15, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA  (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Wildcats were down to just six available players.  

A rescheduled date has not been set. According to HawkCentral, the game may be "rescheduled, or declared a no-contest or a forfeiture" per the league’s COVID-19 forfeiture policy from December 2021.   

Head Basketball Coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats watches a play during the second half of a college basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 15, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 85-78 over the Northwestern Wildcats. 

Head Basketball Coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats watches a play during the second half of a college basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 15, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 85-78 over the Northwestern Wildcats.  (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Northwestern is on a two-game losing streak after being defeated by Michigan, 85-78, on Sunday. The team is scheduled to next play Wisconsin on Saturday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.