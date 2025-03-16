North Carolina's NCAA Tournament bid leads to social media backlash: 'How did this even happen?'

Perhaps the biggest shock after the 2025 NCAA Tournament men’s basketball bracket was revealed on Sunday was seeing the North Carolina Tar Heels as one of the "First Four" teams that will play San Diego State to determine who will be the No. 11 in the South Region.

There’s a large contingent that isn’t too happy with that decision by the selection committee.

Social media erupted with backlash after the Tar Heels were named as the last team of 68 to make it in, and there’s some backing to that vitriol.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

UNC, despite the program’s historic pedigree, was just 1-12 in Quadrant 1 games, which the selection committee determines as a game against a team that is ranked in the top 30 of the NET (the NCAA’s evaluation tool) at home, against a team ranked 1-50 on a neutral court, and 1-75 in away contests.

Bubba Cunningham, the Tar Heels athletic director who also happens to be the chair of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, explained the process that went into UNC making it in.

"Obviously, I’m going to defer that to [vice committee chair] Keith [Gill]," Cunningham responded after being asked about UNC getting in and how it wasn’t a conflict of interest. "But all the policies and procedures were followed. And Keith can address exactly how North Carolina was discussed because I was not in the room for any of that."

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET REVEALED: AUBURN NAMED NO 1 OVERALL SEED AS 68 TEAMS VIE FOR NATIONAL TITLE

Gill responded, "Our policies require the AD of any school to recuse themselves and actually leave the room for those discussions. And they're not allowed to participate in any vote as well. ... We voted in four teams in the field on Saturday night, and we had a contingency vote.

"The contingency vote, that was the last team in the field. And it was based on Memphis-UAB. If Memphis won that game, then that was going to free up a spot in the tournament and that was going to be North Carolina."

Despite the responses about why UNC got in, social media commenters wasted no time reacting when seeing the Tar Heels’ decision.

"Maybe the worst team ever to get an at-large bid," one commenter on X said.

Another added, "How did this even happen??"

"1-12 vs Q1," one explained. "NC State was the highest NET team ever left out in 2019 with a net of 33. The reason was a 3-9 Q1 record."

It wasn’t entirely backlash, though, as some brought up the Tar Heels’ recent games against some of the best teams in the country.

"Like it or not, the Tarheels over the last month are amongst the Top 30-40 teams in the country just based off current form," one commenter said. "If you want the maximum quality in the tourney, it’s a no brainer."

Another added, "Why is anyone upset about UNC having to play into the NCAA Tournament? They were 33rd in [KenPom ratings] and 36th in NET. Their Quad 1 losses include, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan St, and Duke, with many coming down to the wire. UNC deserved to get in."

UNC finished 22-13 overall and 13-7 in ACC play while winning two games in the ACC Tournament before being bounced by the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, teams like Indiana, West Virginia, Boise State and UC Irvine – all of which were on the bubble – didn’t get in despite having competitive resumes.

Each year, teams on the bubble are heartbroken when their name isn’t called during the selection show. It’s an unfortunate part of the game, but ultimately, the decision is final.

The Tar Heels will play the Aztecs on Tuesday night to determine who will be the No. 11 seed facing off against No. 6 Ole Miss in the South Region.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.