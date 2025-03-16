NCAA Tournament bracket revealed: Auburn named No 1 overall seed as 68 teams vie for national title

March Madness has returned, and the bracket has been set.

"Selection Sunday" has revealed the 2025 NCAA Tournament men’s basketball bracket, and the first round has been set for Thursday and Friday.

Auburn, despite losing in the SEC Tournament to Tennessee, was named the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s tournament. They will head the South Region, while Duke (East Region), Houston (Midwest Region), and Florida (West Region) round out the No. 1 seeds.

Before we break out each side of the bracket, the "First Four" games have been set for Tuesday and Wednesday to determine who will be owning No. 11 and 16 seeds in this tournament.

In the South Region, it's San Diego State and UNC battling for the 11 seed, while the No. 16 seed will be the winner of Alabama State and Saint Francis (PA).

Then, in the East Region, the winner of American and Mount Saint Mary's will own the No. 16 seed, and the Midwest Region's No. 11 seed will be determined between Texas and Xavier.

Now, without further ado, let's reveal every team and their first-round matchups.

SOUTH REGION: No. 1 Auburn (1st overall seed)

- 1 Auburn (29-5) v 16 Alabama State/St. Francis (PA)

- 2 Michigan State (27-6) v 15 Bryant (23-11)

- 3 Iowa State (24-9) v 14 Lipscomb (25-9)

- 4 Texas A&M (22-10) v 13 Yale (22-7)

- 5 Michigan (25-9) v 12 UC San Diego (30-4)

- 6 Ole Miss (22-11) v 11 San Diego St./UNC

- 7 Marquette (23-10) v. 10 New Mexico (26-7)

- 8 Louisville (27-7) v 9 Creighton (24-10)

EAST REGION: No. 1 Duke (2nd overall seed)

- 1 Duke v. 16 American/Mount St. Mary’s

- 2 Alabama (25-8) v 15 Robert Morris (26-8, 1st appearance in 10 years)

- 3 Wisconsin (26-9) v 14 Montana (25-9, Big Sky Champs)

- 4 Arizona (22-12) v 13 Akron (28-6, school record)

- 5 Oregon (24-9) v. 12 Liberty (28-6)

- 6 BYU (24-9) v 11 VCU (28-6)

- 7 Saint Mary’s (28-6, WCC champs) v 10 Vanderbilt (20-12)

- 8 Mississippi State (21-12) v. 9 Baylor (19-14)

MIDWEST REGION: No. 1 Houston (3rd overall seed)

- 1 Houston (30-4) v 16 SIU Edwardsville (22-11, bypassing first four, first-ever appearance after winning OVC)

- 2 Tennessee (27-7) v 15 Wofford (19-15)

- 3 Kentucky (22-11) v 14 Troy (23-10)

- 4 Purdue (22-11, 10th straight appearance) v 13 High Point (29-8, first tourney appearance)

- 5 Clemson (27-6, school record wins) v 12 McNeese (27-6, Southland Conference champs)

- 6 Illinois (21-12) v 11 Texas/Xavier

- 7 UCLA (22-10) v 10 Utah St (26-7, third straight appearance)

- 8 Gonzaga (25-8, 9 straight Sweet 16) v 9 Georgia (20-12, going for first tourney win since 2002)

WEST REGION: No. 1 Florida (4th overall seed)

- 1 Florida (30-4) v 16 Norfolk st (24-10, MEAC champs)

- 2 St John’s (30-4) v 15 Omaha (22-12)

- 3 Texas Tech (25-8, highest-scoring team in 30 years) v 14 UNCW (27-7, CAA champs)

- 4 Maryland (25-8) v 13 Grand Canyon (26-7)

- 5 Memphis (29-5) v 12 Colorado St (25-9)

- 6 Missouri (22-11) v 11 Drake (30-3)

- 7 Kansas (21-12, 35th straight time is a record) v 10 Arkansas (20-13)

- 8 UConn (23-10, two-time reigning NCAA champs) v 9 Oklahoma (20-13)

BUBBLE TEAMS LEFT OUT

- Boise State (24-10): The Broncos had a chance at writing its own destiny, but were thrashed by Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference title game on Saturday. It did, however, win seven of its last nine games, and those losses were to the Rams.

- West Virginia (19-13): Some evaluators believed the Mountaineers could've gotten in if they had a great showing against Houston in the Big 12 Conference tournament last week. However, No. 16 Colorado bounced them from the tournament, and ultimately that loss seemed to factor into them being out.

- UC Irvine (28-6): Much like Boise State, the Anteaters had the chance to mark their own bid, but the Big West went to UC San Diego in the conference tournament final. A weak non-conference schedule likely led to them being left out.