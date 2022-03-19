Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

North Carolina's Brady Manek ejected for throwing elbow vs Baylor

The flagrant foul ruling and ejection came after a review

Associated Press
North Carolina's Brady Manek was ejected for elbowing Baylor's Jeremy Sochan in the face in their NCAA Tournament second-round game on Saturday.

Manek had a season-high 26 points when he was ejected in the second half.

Manek threw the elbow while blocking out Sochan for a rebound. Moments earlier, Manek hit a 3-pointer that gave the eighth-seeded Tar Heels a 25-point lead against the defending champs.

North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) shoots a 3-point basket as Baylor guard Dale Bonner (3) defends in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. 

Sochan fell to the court as a referee whistled a foul on Manek. The flagrant foul ruling and ejection came after a review.

Sochan tangled with North Carolina center Armando Bacot in the first half and again shortly after Manek was ejected. Each drew a technical for excessive contact. Sochan was penalized for the first incident, Bacot for the second.