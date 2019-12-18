North Carolina's Cole Anthony out for several weeks with partially torn meniscus

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be without star guard Cole Anthony for four to six weeks as he recovers from an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Anthony had the procedure Monday to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, the school announced over the weekend. The team initially said he would be out indefinitely.

SETON HALL STAR MYLES POWELL OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER SUFFERING CONCUSSION VS. RUTGERS

Anthony has been North Carolina’s leading scorer and the second-leading scorer among freshmen in the nation, averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Tar Heels have lost their last four of five games. The team has lost in back-to-back games to Virginia and Ohio State, beat Oregon and lost to Michigan and Wofford.

Anthony’s point total has decreased in each of those four games. He had 22 points against Michigan, then had 19 against Oregon, 15 against Ohio State and 12 against the defending national champions Virginia.

KANSAS BECOMES LATEST NO. 1 IN AP TOP 25; TAR HEELS FALL OUT

Greg Anthony, the father of the Tar Heels guard and former NBA star, posted videos on his Instagram of his son up and walking around.

Coach Roy Williams said in a news release that not having Anthony would be tough.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” Williams said. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Wofford. North Carolina plays Gonzaga on the road Wednesday.