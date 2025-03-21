Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

March Madness

No. 9 Baylor edges out No. 8 Mississippi State in epic battle that comes down to shot in final second

Baylor almost squandered a late double-digit lead

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After some snoozers on Day 1 of March Madness, Day 2 got started with an epic battle.

The ninth-seeded Baylor Bears narrowly squeaked out a victory over No. 8 Mississippi State, 75-72, in a game that came down to the wire.

Baylor coasted for the first 30 minutes of the game, leading by as many as 11 in the second half. But Mississippi State chipped away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baylor celebrates

Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. (Zachary Taft-Imagn Images)

The Bulldogs stormed back and cut the lead to one with 29 seconds left after both teams exchanged buckets for several minutes. But, the Bulldogs fouled V.J. Edgecombe with 9.3 seconds left and the Big 12 freshman of the year made both.

After Claudell Harris Jr. missed a game-tying three for Mississippi State, Baylor had a chance to put the game away with 0.5 seconds left, as they went to the free throw line. But, Norchad Omier missed the 1-and-1, giving the Bulldogs a chance to call a timeout with 0.2 seconds left and gear up for a prayer.

They launched a Hail Mary from beyond half court that missed (it may not have counted anyway), giving Baylor the victory.

Baylor rebound

Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) rebounds the ball against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.  (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

COACH OF NO. 16 MARCH MADNESS SEED 'ANGRY' AT MASSIVE POINT SPREAD VS. NO. 1 FLORIDA: 'ARE WE THAT BAD?'

Robert O. Wright III led Baylor with 21 points, while three others (Edgecombe, Langston Love, and Omier) also finished in double digits.

Josh Hubbard's game-high 26 points were not enough for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dellquan Warren (6) reacts on the bench during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.  (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In all likelihood, barring a wild upset from Mount St. Mary's, the Bears will face Duke, the favorites to win it all.

Baylor entered the game having lost six of their previous 10 games, but they are now 1 for their last 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.