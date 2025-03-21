No. 9 Baylor edges out No. 8 Mississippi State in epic battle that comes down to shot in final second

After some snoozers on Day 1 of March Madness, Day 2 got started with an epic battle.

The ninth-seeded Baylor Bears narrowly squeaked out a victory over No. 8 Mississippi State, 75-72, in a game that came down to the wire.

Baylor coasted for the first 30 minutes of the game, leading by as many as 11 in the second half. But Mississippi State chipped away.

The Bulldogs stormed back and cut the lead to one with 29 seconds left after both teams exchanged buckets for several minutes. But, the Bulldogs fouled V.J. Edgecombe with 9.3 seconds left and the Big 12 freshman of the year made both.

After Claudell Harris Jr. missed a game-tying three for Mississippi State, Baylor had a chance to put the game away with 0.5 seconds left, as they went to the free throw line. But, Norchad Omier missed the 1-and-1, giving the Bulldogs a chance to call a timeout with 0.2 seconds left and gear up for a prayer.

They launched a Hail Mary from beyond half court that missed (it may not have counted anyway), giving Baylor the victory.

Robert O. Wright III led Baylor with 21 points, while three others (Edgecombe, Langston Love, and Omier) also finished in double digits.

Josh Hubbard's game-high 26 points were not enough for the Bulldogs.

In all likelihood, barring a wild upset from Mount St. Mary's, the Bears will face Duke, the favorites to win it all.

Baylor entered the game having lost six of their previous 10 games, but they are now 1 for their last 1.

