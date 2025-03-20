Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

March Madness

Coach of No. 16 March Madness seed 'angry' at massive point spread vs. No. 1 Florida: 'Are we that bad?'

Norfolk State is nearly a 30-point underdog

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Vegas is giving No. 16 Norfolk State virtually zero chance against No. 1 Florida.

The Gators are one of the best teams in the country, and many are predicting they can go all the way in the March Madness tournament.

Only two No. 16 seeds have ever taken down a No. 1 seed in tournament history (UMBC over Virginia in 2018 and Fairleigh Dickinson over Purdue in 2023).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Norfolk State coach

Norfolk State Spartans head coach Robert Jones during practice at Lenovo Center.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

The Gators are nearly 30-point favorites against Norfolk State, which left the Spartans' head coach befuddled.

"I know Florida's really, really good, and they run a great program, got great players. But are we that bad that the point spread is like that?" Robert Jones wondered. "I'm a little angry, and, like I said, I'm a little bit more focused and play better when I'm angry."

He also showed the confidence he has in his guys.

"I think the players play better when they're angry."

Robert Jones

Norfolk State Spartans head coach Robert Jones during a press conference at Lenovo Center. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

TENSIONS RUN HIGH DURING MARCH MADNESS GAME AS FAN THROWS WATER BOTTLE ON COURT

In terms of point spread, a victory for Norfolk State would be the biggest upset in March Madness history. That record currently belongs to FDU, a 23.5-point underdog when it took down top-ranked Purdue two years ago.

Outside of wins from UMBC and FDU, No. 16 seeds have lost the other 154 contests in tournament history.

Robert Jones on sideline

Norfolk State Spartans head coach Robert Jones reacts against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. (Chris Jones/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions have won 20 games each of the past four years, and this is their third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five. The Spartans have some history in the NCAA Tournament, upsetting third-seeded Missouri in the 2012 NCAA Tournament before losing in the next round to Florida, 84-50.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.