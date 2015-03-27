No. 20 UNLV routs La Verne

Anthony Bennett scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, as 20th-ranked UNLV blitzed La Verne, 91-44, at Orleans Arena.

Katin Reinhardt added 14 points and six assists, while Savon Goodman posted 13 points and nine rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (8-1), which posted their sixth straight win. Bennett was coming off a 25-point, 13-rebound performance in a dramatic victory over California.

"When we're at our best, the ball moves," UNLV coach Dave Rice remarked. "It makes us extremely hard to guard."

Vince Bauer led La Verne (1-5) with 16 points and Jake Veith posted 11 for the Leopards, who were overmatched from the outset.

"Our number one goal coming into this game was we wanted to execute the things that we practiced and we did that," La Verne coach Rich Reed said. "But some of our shots just didn't fall for us."

UNLV got off to a quick start, scoring 13 straight points capped by three- pointers from Reinhardt and Anthony Marshall for a 15-2 lead. La Verne fought back with Veith's three-pointer, drawing the visitors within 18-12, but they couldn't get over the hump in the first half.

The Runnin' Rebels extended their advantage bucket-by-bucket, taking a 33-19 lead on Bennett's slam with just under five minutes remaining in the half. Easy baskets from Goodman and Bryce Dejean-Jones put UNLV firmly in front, 38-21, after 20 minutes.

Four straight points by Goodman made the score 54-32 and consecutive slams by Marshall and Bennett capped 13 straight points for a 60-32 advantage. Justin Hawkins' three-pointer with just over six minutes on the clock opened a 74-38 margin, and the rout was on from there.

Game Notes

The Leopards are a member of Division III, but will continue their brief two-game stint against Division I foes against Cal State Bakersfield ... This is the ninth meeting between the two programs, but the first since 1965 ... This was UNLV's first game since starting forward Mike Moser dislocated his elbow versus California ... Pittsburgh transfer Khem Birch is eligible to make his debut on Monday at Texas-El Paso.