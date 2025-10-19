Nick Saban's wife talks possibility college football coaching legend returns to sidelines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terry Saban, the wife of former Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban, threw some cold water on the possibility of her husband returning to the sidelines.

ESPN "College GameDay" host Pat McAfee said that the legendary college football coach’s name has been in the rumor mill when it came to who was a possibility to take the Penn State Nittany Lions’ job.

McAfee asked Saban’s wife whether he would return for $50 million.

"I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we're having too much fun and we wouldn't want to take the opportunity away from all of our baby coaches," she said. "I haven’t heard a number yet."

Nick Saban appeared to agree with her.

"Mrs. Always Right has spoken," he said.

Saban stepped down as the head coach of the Crimson Tide before the 2024 season. Kalen DeBoer replaced him at Alabama. Since then, he’s been one of the "College GameDay" hosts, offering his opinion and expert analysis on some of the biggest topics in the sport.

Penn State fired James Franklin last week following a loss to Northwestern. There have been several high-profile names linked to the job.

For now, Terry Smith was named the interim head coach. The Nittany Lions lost to Iowa on Saturday, 25-24.