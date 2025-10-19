Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban's wife talks possibility college football coaching legend returns to sidelines

Saban has been rumored to be a candidate for the Penn State job

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Terry Saban, the wife of former Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban, threw some cold water on the possibility of her husband returning to the sidelines.

ESPN "College GameDay" host Pat McAfee said that the legendary college football coach’s name has been in the rumor mill when it came to who was a possibility to take the Penn State Nittany Lions’ job. 

Nick Saban on the College GameDay set

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

McAfee asked Saban’s wife whether he would return for $50 million.

"I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship. But we're having too much fun and we wouldn't want to take the opportunity away from all of our baby coaches," she said. "I haven’t heard a number yet."

Nick Saban appeared to agree with her.

Terry Saban smiles

Terry Saban smiles as her husband, legendary football coach Nick Saban talks about how she "conspires" to spend money on foundation business during the Nick’s Kids Foundation Luncheon at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 5, 2025. (Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Mrs. Always Right has spoken," he said.

Saban stepped down as the head coach of the Crimson Tide before the 2024 season. Kalen DeBoer replaced him at Alabama. Since then, he’s been one of the "College GameDay" hosts, offering his opinion and expert analysis on some of the biggest topics in the sport.

Penn State fired James Franklin last week following a loss to Northwestern. There have been several high-profile names linked to the job.

Bryce Young warms up in front of Nick Saban

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches as quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball during warm up prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022.  (Petre Thomas/USA TODAY Sports)

For now, Terry Smith was named the interim head coach. The Nittany Lions lost to Iowa on Saturday, 25-24.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

