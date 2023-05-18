Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open after suffering foot injury during armed car robbery: report

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open, which is slated to begin next week, after suffering a foot injury during a car robbery earlier this month when his mother was held at gunpoint at his Canberra home, his manager said Wednesday.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist, who underwent knee surgery in January, cut his foot in the aftermath of a theft where his green Tesla was stolen from his driveway in early May.

According to The Canberra Times, a masked man showed up at his home and demanded the keys to the car from his mother who had answered the door.

The man was allegedly armed and demanded that Kyrgios’ mother show him how to use the car, at which point she managed to escape and call out for help. According to the report, the Australian tennis star helped law enforcement track down the thief and his stolen car using an app.

But his manager, Daniel Horsfal, revealed to the outlet on Wednesday that Kyrgios sustained a significant foot injury at some point during the chaos that ensued and as a result, has withdrawn from the French Open.

"We needed to be at a point that he could comfortably play five sets," Horsfal told the outlet of Kyrgios’ rehab. "Right when we were getting stuck into the loading period, the [alleged] armed robbery happened at his house. During the ordeal, he cut his foot quite badly."

Horsfal told the outlet that the injury was not healing properly and had prevented Kyrgios from continuing his on-court training.

"We don't know when it happened, but it's quite a large laceration. The location of the wound, it's been open for almost a week and a half now. It's not healing correctly and he can't put in the work on court, so he's been off court for almost two weeks now.

Kyrgios’ manager told the outlet that they are aiming for a return before the start of grass court season.

Kyrgios hasn’t played a tournament since October after scans showed a cyst growing on his meniscus. He withdrew from the Australian Open in January, and promptly underwent surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.