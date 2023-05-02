Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios' mother held up at gunpoint while inside tennis star's Tesla

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios assisted police in the arrest

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A man is in an Australian jail after allegedly holding up tennis star Nick Kyrgios' mother at gunpoint.

Norlaila Kyrgios was in the passenger's seat of his son's Tesla when the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her and asked for the keys of the car, according to ABC News in Australia.

The suspect asked Norlaila how to drive the car, but she said she did not know how. When he allegedly entered the driver's seat, she bolted the vehicle and ran and screamed for help. That's when the robber drove away.

Nick Kyrgios speaks during a press conference

Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist was nearby and with the help of a tracking device, police were able to locate the car. The chase lasted about 30 minutes, going through a school zone and suburban neighborhoods — yet Nick was able to remotely limit the vehicle's speed to 80 kph, or roughly 50 mph.

The 32-year-old suspect was caught. He then resisted arrest, resulting in another charge.

Nick Kyrgios in Tokyo

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action during his match against Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei on day two of the Rakuten Japan Open at Ariake Coliseum on Oct. 4, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.  (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

The suspect has been denied bail and has been hit with five charges, including aggravated armed robbery, failure to stop for police and driving while suspended, according to ABC News in Australia.

The incident occurred in Canberra. 

Kyrgios has not played in a tournament since October of last year as he nurses a knee injury.

Nick Kyrgios in October 2022

FILE - Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks during a press conference after defeating Tseng Chun-Hsin of Taiwan during a singles match at the Rakuten Open tennis championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

He is eyeing a return to the French Open, which kicks off May 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.