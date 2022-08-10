Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Published

Nick Kyrgios defeats Sebastián Báez in two sets following Citi Open victory

Kyrgios will face top-ranked Daniil Medvedev

Associated Press
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open in Washington, where he ended a three-year title drought by winning his seventh career tour-level singles championship. That victory follows a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev, the event's defending champion who received a first-round bye as a top seed, is scheduled to face Kyrgios on Wednesday.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Sebastian Baez, of Argentina, during first round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, in Montreal. 

In other first-round action, British wild-card Andy Murray, who was ranked world No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 41 straight weeks in 2016, couldn’t find that old magic against 10th-seeded Taylor Fritz of San Diego, falling 6-1, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, serves to Sebastián Báez, of Argentina, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Montreal. 

Marin Cilic, the No. 13 seed, defeated fellow Croatian Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2. Other seeded players to advance were No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and No. 17 Gael Monfils of France.

Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a match that was suspended by rain on Monday.

Sebastián Báez, of Argentina, returns to Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Montreal. 

Also, American Tommy Paul beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4, and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the No. 15 seed, posted a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Canadian wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta surprised 11th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2. Marin Cilic, the No. 13 seed, advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over fellow Croatian Borna Coric.