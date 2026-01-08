Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Kraken

NHL's Seattle Kraken receive mixed reactions to Pride-themed logo and jerseys

The NHL banned specialty-themed jerseys from warmups in 2023

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The Seattle Kraken of the NHL received mixed responses Thursday after revealing a new Pride-themed logo and uniforms. 

The logo features a rainbow-colored unicorn with its body contorted in the shape of the letter "S" placed within a rainbow-bordered outline of the team's typical "S" logo. The team hosted its Pride Night event Thursday. 

Many users on social media mocked the team for the design. 

US men's soccer team changes logo to promote gay pride at World Cup Video

The most-liked response to the team's original X post said, "Humiliation ritual for your players." 

Another user wrote, "We must defeat the Woke Mind Virus." 

One user jokingly called the team "The Seattle Karen's."

Seattle Kraken ice logo

A Zamboni travels near the Seattle Kraken logo at center ice before a game between the Arizona Coyotes and Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Feb. 9, 2022, in Seattle. (Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, many other fans were quick to praise the Kraken for the design. 

"In a time when many are shying from supporting the LGBTQ community in fear of retribution, it’s awesome to see Seattle stand tall and unapologetic," one user wrote. 

Another fan wrote, "These are hard."

Pride game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken

The scoreboard before the annual Celebrating Pride game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place Jan. 18, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Many pro sports teams will debut LGBTQ-themed logos and merchandise during June for Pride month. However, the Kraken rolled out this new branding six months earlier. 

The NHL announced in 2023 that players would no longer be permitted to wear specialty sweaters for themed nights during warm-ups, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation celebrations, a policy that was later updated to include Pride stick tape. 

"That’s just become more of a distraction from really the essence of what the purpose of these nights are," Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the time. "We’re keeping the focus on the game. And on these specialty nights, we’re going to be focused on the cause."

