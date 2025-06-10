Red Sox fans treated to drag show at Fenway as team promotes 'inclusivity' during Pride Night event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox hosted their annual Pride Night on Monday, and many fans were treated with a hat to celebrate the cause.

The Red Sox also implored fans to "arrive early for a Pride Party," which presumably was a drag show in the concourse.

"We know that visibility and inclusivity in sports not only affirm the right of everyone to participate and along, but also enrich the spirit of competition and camaraderie," the stadium public address announcer said, via OutKick.

"When teams, front offices and fans come together to create welcoming environments, everyone can thrive, and we prove that we are all better when we stand together."

A Reddit thread showed a drag show from 2022, which is also the first year people in drag attended the celebration.

Individuals representing the LGBTQ+ community were all invited onto the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

The Los Angeles Dodgers did something similar two years ago when they invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which features performers in drag wearing traditional religious habits, and honored them with a community award for their "lifesaving work."

ATHLETICS' DENZEL CLARKE DEFIES GRAVITY WITH POTENTIAL CATCH OF THE YEAR AGAINST ANGELS

The team rescinded its invite shortly before the celebration due to backlash but invited them back and honored them well before first pitch.

Boston fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-8, after taking two of three from the New York Yankees in the Bronx over the weekend. In 2022, several Rays players refused to wear Pride patches during their own team's Pride Night.

Two years ago, former Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody was released from the team after they showed concern about his old social media activity, including a resurfaced post from 2021, when he said that "homosexuals…will go to hell." He made just one start for the club.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

