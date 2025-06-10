Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox fans treated to drag show at Fenway as team promotes 'inclusivity' during Pride Night event

MLB team previously released pitcher who said 'homosexuals...will go to hell'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Resident questions why city hall flies POW flag but rejects Pride flag Video

Resident questions why city hall flies POW flag but rejects Pride flag

The ‘Outnumbered’ panelists discuss controversy in Washington State, where residents are pushing back after the city allowed the POW flag to fly over city hall but doesn’t allow the Pride flag.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Red Sox hosted their annual Pride Night on Monday, and many fans were treated with a hat to celebrate the cause.

The Red Sox also implored fans to "arrive early for a Pride Party," which presumably was a drag show in the concourse.

"We know that visibility and inclusivity in sports not only affirm the right of everyone to participate and along, but also enrich the spirit of competition and camaraderie," the stadium public address announcer said, via OutKick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fenway Park

A general view outside of Fenway Park in Boston. (Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

"When teams, front offices and fans come together to create welcoming environments, everyone can thrive, and we prove that we are all better when we stand together."

A Reddit thread showed a drag show from 2022, which is also the first year people in drag attended the celebration.

Individuals representing the LGBTQ+ community were all invited onto the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

The Los Angeles Dodgers did something similar two years ago when they invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which features performers in drag wearing traditional religious habits, and honored them with a community award for their "lifesaving work."

Fenway Park flooded

A general view of Fenway Park after a rainstorm. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ATHLETICS' DENZEL CLARKE DEFIES GRAVITY WITH POTENTIAL CATCH OF THE YEAR AGAINST ANGELS

The team rescinded its invite shortly before the celebration due to backlash but invited them back and honored them well before first pitch.

Boston fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-8, after taking two of three from the New York Yankees in the Bronx over the weekend. In 2022, several Rays players refused to wear Pride patches during their own team's Pride Night.

A general view of Fenway Park

A general view of Fenway Park during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox. (Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two years ago, former Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody was released from the team after they showed concern about his old social media activity, including a resurfaced post from 2021, when he said that "homosexuals…will go to hell." He made just one start for the club.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.