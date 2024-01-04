Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Anaheim Ducks

NHL team calls out Toronto Sun for headline slighting goalie after record night: ‘Be better’

Lukas Dostal set a Ducks’ record with 55 saves

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Anaheim Ducks called out the Toronto Sun on social media Thursday after the outlet referred to rookie netminder Lukas Dostal as a "no-name goalie" in a headline despite his record-setting night for the franchise. 

Dostal, starting in place of John Gibson, who was out with an illness, set a franchise record for the Ducks, saving 55 of 57 shots on goal in Anaheim’s overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lukas Dostal warms up

Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks adjusts his mask in the second period during a game against the Calgary Flames at Honda Center Dec. 21, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.  (Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)

"If it's a 20-shot or 40-shot [game], at the end of the day I’m just trying to make sure I try to stop every single puck," Dostal told reporters in the locker room after the game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That’s my job. I don’t really worry about how many shots it is." 

Apparently, the big night for Dostal wasn’t enough to get any name recognition in the Toronto Sun’s headline. 

The headline, "Auston Matthews saves day in OT after no-name goalie vexes Maple Leafs," caught the attention of the Ducks social media team, which blasted the outlet in a post on X. 

PENGUINS' SIDNEY CROSBY WANTS TO 'HEAR THE STORY BEHIND' KYLER MURRAY WEARING HIS JERSEY BEFORE CARDINALS GAME

"His name is Lukas Dostal. He had 55 saves last night. He was NHL Rookie of the Month in October," the post said.  "Be better, @TheTorontoSun."

Dostal led the league among rookie goalies last month, winning four of five games and being named Rookie of the Month. 

Lukas Dostal tends the goal

Lukas Dostal of the Anaheim Ducks tends goal during the third period of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Honda Center Jan. 3, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Despite the slight, Dostal received overwhelming praise from his team and coach. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He was fantastic," forward Isac Lundestrom said. "He’s always working hard, so I’m really happy for the kid." 

"Dostal kept us in there. It's a shame we couldn't win," coach Greg Cronin said.  "He’s terrific. He’s quick. When he’s out and he’s attacking, he’s an aggressive goalie, and he’s hard to beat." 

Lukas Dostal makes a save

Lukas Dostal (1) of the Anaheim Ducks blocks a shot on goal by John Tavares (91) of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of a game at Honda Center Jan. 3, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Ducks move on to host the Winnipeg Jets Friday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.