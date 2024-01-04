NHL team calls out Toronto Sun for headline slighting goalie after record night: ‘Be better’

The Anaheim Ducks called out the Toronto Sun on social media Thursday after the outlet referred to rookie netminder Lukas Dostal as a "no-name goalie" in a headline despite his record-setting night for the franchise.

Dostal, starting in place of John Gibson, who was out with an illness, set a franchise record for the Ducks, saving 55 of 57 shots on goal in Anaheim’s overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"If it's a 20-shot or 40-shot [game], at the end of the day I’m just trying to make sure I try to stop every single puck," Dostal told reporters in the locker room after the game.

"That’s my job. I don’t really worry about how many shots it is."

Apparently, the big night for Dostal wasn’t enough to get any name recognition in the Toronto Sun’s headline.

The headline, "Auston Matthews saves day in OT after no-name goalie vexes Maple Leafs," caught the attention of the Ducks social media team, which blasted the outlet in a post on X.

"His name is Lukas Dostal. He had 55 saves last night. He was NHL Rookie of the Month in October," the post said. "Be better, @TheTorontoSun."

Dostal led the league among rookie goalies last month, winning four of five games and being named Rookie of the Month.

Despite the slight, Dostal received overwhelming praise from his team and coach.

"He was fantastic," forward Isac Lundestrom said. "He’s always working hard, so I’m really happy for the kid."

"Dostal kept us in there. It's a shame we couldn't win," coach Greg Cronin said. "He’s terrific. He’s quick. When he’s out and he’s attacking, he’s an aggressive goalie, and he’s hard to beat."

The Ducks move on to host the Winnipeg Jets Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.