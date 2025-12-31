NHL star tries to explain bizarre ketchup 'phobia'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL star Connor McDavid peeled back the curtain on his "phobia" of ketchup on Saturday night following the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

McDavid appeared on Sportsnet’s "After Hours" program after a one-goal game against the Flames. A fan question came into the broadcast and asked how McDavid is able to manage his extreme dislike of the condiment on the road.

He said his teammates knew to keep it far away from him.

McDavid was then asked how the issue developed, and he stated that it just happened during his childhood.

"Honestly, you know, it stems from childhood, "McDavid said. "My brother’s the same way. Not sure where it came from. I’m gonna blame it on him. He’s worse than I am. I learned off him, so take it up with him."

He couldn’t name one thing he liked about it.

"I don’t know what it is," he said. "The texture, it’s the look of it, it’s everything. . . . I think it’s a phobia, yeah."

McDavid’s wife, Lauren, first revealed the player’s issue with ketchup during Amazon’s "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL." He was adamant last year that it was just something that he and his brother grew up with.

Heinz Ketchup’s Canada social media account also poked fun at McDavid last October.