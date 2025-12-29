Islanders' retaliation sparks mayhem during loss to Blue Jackets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders’ matchup turned into an all-out brawl on the ice in the second period.

The mayhem began when Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment took out Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer near the neutral zone. Islanders star Mat Barzal then took matters into his own hands and nailed Marchment with his stick in a retaliatory move.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barzal became the target of Columbus players soon after the slashing, sparking the melee. NHL officials had to peel players off each other to regain control of the game.

Marchment was hit with a two-minute penalty for tripping Schaefer. Barzal was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for his actions.

Islanders players backed Barzal after the game.

"I think he’s p---ed off, felt it was a dirty play on Schaef," New York’s Adam Pelech told the New York Post after the game. "We’re all with Barzy, obviously."

CAPITALS CENTER'S HIT ON HURRICANES' GOALTENDER SPARKS MELEE IN WASHINGTON'S WIN

Islanders center Kyle Maclean added that they had to stand up for Barzal.

"He’s a young guy, one of your best players," he said. "So there’s ways to go about things, but it’s good to see Barzy do something. We got his back there. It’s a penalty we’ll kill, I think. So it’s good to see."

The score was tied 1-1 at the time of the brawl, but Columbus would get the better of New York from there on.

Blue Jackets star Kirill Marchenko scored two goals, including one with 3:19 left in the game. Ivan Provorov tied the game at 2-2 about a minute before the clutch Marchenko goal. Cole Sillinger added an empty-net goal.

Columbus won 4-2.

Max Shabanov and Bo Horvat both scored for the Isles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Jackets will be back on the ice Monday against the Ottawa Senators. New York returns to play on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.