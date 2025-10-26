NFL Week 8 scores: Broncos dismantle Cowboys, Jets finally get win

The NFL saw scoring explosions across the league in Week 8 and it started with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night and continued through Sunday.
Nine teams scored at least 30 points in their matchups with the Denver Broncos scoring 44 points in their win over the Dallas Cowboys.
The week also began to make the playoff contenders clearer. The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts all took care of business. The Philadelphia Eagles righted the ship and topped the New York Giants at home.
The New York Jets picked up their first win of the season with a comeback victory over Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Read below for the rest of the scoreboard.
Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
- Los Angeles Chargers 37, Minnesota Vikings 10
Sunday, Oct. 25, 2025
- Miami Dolphins 34, Atlanta Falcons 10
- New York Jets 39, Cincinnati Bengals 38
- New England Patriots 32, Cleveland Browns 13
- Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 20
- Buffalo Bills 30, Carolina Panthers 9
DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA THROWS 4 TOUCHDOWN PASSES WITH SWOLLEN EYE
- Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16
- Houston Texans 26, San Francisco 49ers 15
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, New Orleans Saints 3
- Denver Broncos 44, Dallas Cowboys 24
- Indianapolis Colts 38, Tennessee Titans 14
- Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs