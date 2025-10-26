NFL Week 8 scores: Broncos dismantle Cowboys, Jets finally get win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL saw scoring explosions across the league in Week 8 and it started with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night and continued through Sunday.

Nine teams scored at least 30 points in their matchups with the Denver Broncos scoring 44 points in their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The week also began to make the playoff contenders clearer. The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts all took care of business. The Philadelphia Eagles righted the ship and topped the New York Giants at home.

The New York Jets picked up their first win of the season with a comeback victory over Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Read below for the rest of the scoreboard.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Los Angeles Chargers 37, Minnesota Vikings 10

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2025

Miami Dolphins 34, Atlanta Falcons 10

New York Jets 39, Cincinnati Bengals 38

New England Patriots 32, Cleveland Browns 13

Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 20

Buffalo Bills 30, Carolina Panthers 9

Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Houston Texans 26, San Francisco 49ers 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, New Orleans Saints 3

Denver Broncos 44, Dallas Cowboys 24

Indianapolis Colts 38, Tennessee Titans 14

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs