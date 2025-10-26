Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL Week 8 scores: Broncos dismantle Cowboys, Jets finally get win

Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts and others were in the win column on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The NFL saw scoring explosions across the league in Week 8 and it started with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night and continued through Sunday.

Nine teams scored at least 30 points in their matchups with the Denver Broncos scoring 44 points in their win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The week also began to make the playoff contenders clearer. The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts all took care of business. The Philadelphia Eagles righted the ship and topped the New York Giants at home.

The New York Jets picked up their first win of the season with a comeback victory over Joe Flacco and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Read below for the rest of the scoreboard.

Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Jahan Dotson celebrates a score

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65), Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) and Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

  • Los Angeles Chargers 37, Minnesota Vikings 10

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2025

  • Miami Dolphins 34, Atlanta Falcons 10
  • New York Jets 39, Cincinnati Bengals 38
  • New England Patriots 32, Cleveland Browns 13
  • Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 20
  • Buffalo Bills 30, Carolina Panthers 9

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA THROWS 4 TOUCHDOWN PASSES WITH SWOLLEN EYE

Bo Nix jogs off the field

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

  • Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16
  • Houston Texans 26, San Francisco 49ers 15
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, New Orleans Saints 3
  • Denver Broncos 44, Dallas Cowboys 24
  • Indianapolis Colts 38, Tennessee Titans 14
  • Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Josh Allen tosses the football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Carolina Panthers during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

Washington Commanders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

