Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa throws 4 touchdown passes with swollen eye

Tua Tagovailoa helped snap the Miami Dolphins’ three-game losing streak with four touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons in a 34-10 victory on Sunday.

To make matters more interesting, Tagovailoa had the incredible 205-yard performance with a swollen left eye.

"Probably one of the worst experiences I've had in terms of waking up and having that on a game day," he told reporters after the game, adding that Dolphins trainers gave him antibiotics to help with the issue and that he wore a visor on the field.

"It was different," Tagovailoa said. "I can't remember the last time I played with a visor outside of high school."

He spoke to reporters with sunglasses on his face.

Tagovailoa led Miami on a 13-play, 79-yard drive in the first quarter that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to De’Von Achane. It was the first of many for the Fish during the day. He had three other touchdown passes to Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle and Ollie Gordon II.

"Tua is not one to be rattled easily," Waddle said. "He's extremely confident and we're extremely confident in him."

The Dolphins have struggled all season leaving many fans wondering if the team may shake up the front office and the head-coaching situation in the middle of the season. But winning solves a lot of problems with teams spiraling out of control and it should help the Dolphins get through at least one more week.

Miami is 2-6 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.