NFL Week 6 preview: Coronavirus still very much in play as league tries to move forward

The NFL season is coming to a reckoning with the coronavirus. Several more teams announced positive tests in the days leading up to the sixth week of the season.

The league has already done some creative reshuffling, which will be shown this week. There was no Thursday night game for the first time in several years, while two games will be played Monday night. Last week, fans got to see a Thursday, Monday and Tuesday night game.

The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts were the latest teams to get hit with positive coronavirus results. So far, the league has not moved any games. But the latest test shows the stark reality of what the NFL is dealing with on a week-to-week and daily basis.

Week 6 does feature some key divisional matchups and games between some of the top teams in the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all on bye weeks.

Here’s what’s going on this week.

**

PANTHERS (3-2) VS. BEARS (4-1)

The Panthers and Bears are both coming off big victories and are now in one of the more important 1 p.m. games of Week 6. Teddy Bridgewater had two touchdown passes in a win over the Falcons while the Bears escaped with a win over the Buccaneers.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Bears

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

COLTS (3-2) VS. BENGALS (1-3-1)

The Colts and Bengals both suffered losses in Week 5. The Bengals failed to put up a touchdown against the Ravens last week and will face an even tougher Colts defense led by Justin Houston. The Colts allowed 32 points in a loss to the Browns. Indianapolis announced Friday it has had several positive coronavirus tests. It's unclear whether the game is in jeopardy.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-12 Colts

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

JAGUARS (1-4) VS. LIONS (1-3)

It will be only the seventh matchup in history between the Jaguars and Lions. Gardner Minshew II and company hope to bring the Jags back into the win column. The Lions are coming off a bye week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-3 tied

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field

WATCH: FOX

**

VIKINGS (1-4) VS. FALCONS (0-5)

The Vikings and Falcons are both at the bottom of the NFL. Both teams are coming off losses with Atlanta still looking for its first win. The Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn heading into Week 6 and he was replaced by Raheem Morris. The game could also be in question because of a positive coronavirus test on the Falcons team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-10 Vikings

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

PATRIOTS (2-2) VS. BRONCOS (1-3)

The Patriots and Broncos were moved from last week to this week after New England’s own coronavirus issue. It’s their first meeting since 2017. Cam Newton is expected to be back under center for the Patriots while Drew Lock could be returning as well.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-22 Broncos

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

GIANTS (0-4) VS. WASHINGTON (1-4)

The Giants and Washington are at the bottom of the league but still have hopes for an NFC East division title. The Giants are coming off a narrow loss to the Cowboys, while Washington was blown out by the Rams in Week 5. The Giants have won the last three meetings.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 102-68-4 Giants

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

EAGLES (1-3-1) VS. RAVENS (4-1)

Surprisingly, the Eagles and Ravens are meeting for only the sixth time in their histories. Their last matchup came in 2016 when Baltimore narrowly defeated Philadelphia, 27-26. Lamar Jackson and company are coming off a win over the Bengals. The Eagles lost to the Steelers in Week 5.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 2-2-1 tied

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH: CBS

**

STEELERS (4-0) VS. BROWNS (4-1)

AFC North rivals collide in the afternoon when the Steelers host the Browns. Cleveland is off to its best start in over a decade with a victory last week against the Colts.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 74-59-1

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: CBS

**

TITANS (4-0) VS. TEXANS (1-4)

The Titans are on a short week after having beaten the Bills on the rare Tuesday game. If things go well, the Titans will host the Texans. Tennessee is undefeated and Houston just picked up its first win last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-17 Titans

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

DOLPHINS (2-3) VS. JETS (0-5)

The Dolphins have a chance to get back to .500 and stay within striking distance of the leaders in the AFC East and the AFC Wild Card. The Jets released Le’Veon Bell earlier in the week, and Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback, which may not bode well for New York in this one.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 55-52-1

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BUCCANEERS (3-2) VS. PACKERS (4-0)

The Packers and Buccaneers is one of the more intriguing evening games. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay are coming off a bye week and will look to remain undefeated. The Buccaneers narrowly lost to the Bears last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-21-1 Packers

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

49ERS (2-3) VS. RAMS (4-1)

The Rams and 49ers meet in an important NFC West matchup. San Francisco was blown out by the Dolphins last week, 43-17. The Rams are coming off a 20-point win over Washington. Both teams are looking for a statement win under the lights in Santa Clara.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 70-67-3 49ers

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

BILLS (4-1) VS. CHIEFS (4-1)

The Chiefs and Bills were moved to Monday night due to the league’s coronavirus reshuffling of the schedule. Patrick Mahomes will try to right the ship against Josh Allen and the Bills. Both teams are coming off losses in their Monday meeting.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-20-1 Bills

DATE: Oct. 19

TIME (ET): 5 pm

WHERE: Bills Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

COWBOYS (2-3) VS. CARDINALS (3-2)

The Cowboys and Cardinals will underscore the week. Andy Dalton will get his crack at starting for the injured Dak Prescott. Arizona is coming off a win against the Jets. The Cardinals have won four of their last five meetings.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 56-31-1

DATE: Oct. 19

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: ESPN