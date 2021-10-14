NFL Week 6 schedule, scores, updates and more

The scandal that engulfed the Las Vegas Raiders and former coach Jon Gruden is on the minds of everyone heading into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas is on the road in an important AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. A win would put some of the controversy behind the organization, but a loss could keep the dark cloud over the organization for another week.

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will compete in the second straight London game of the season. Tua Tagovailoa was back at practice during the week and could play in the game. Jacksonville will be looking for its first win of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Week 6 begins Thursday night with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s what else is going on in Week 6.

All times Eastern.

-

Bye weeks: Falcons, Saints, Jets, 49ers

Thursday, October 14, 2021

8:20 PM: Buccaneers @ Eagles (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, October 17, 2021

9:30 AM: Dolphins @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 PM: Chiefs @ Washington (CBS)

1 PM: Rams @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Texans @ Colts (CBS)

1 PM: Bengals @ Lions (CBS)

1 PM: Packers @ Bears (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Ravens (CBS)

1 PM: Vikings @ Panthers (FOX)

4:05 PM: Cardinals @ Browns (FOX)

4:25 PM: Raiders @ Broncos (CBS)

4:25 PM Cowboys @ Patriots (CBS)

8:20 PM: Seahawks @ Steelers (NBC)

Monday, October 18, 2021

8:15 PM: Bills @ Titans (ESPN)

NFL POWER RANKINGS 2021: TOP 10 TEAMS AHEAD OF WEEK 6

NFL Standings

AFC East

1). Bills (4-1)

2). Patriots (2-3)

3). Dolphins (1-4)

4) Jets (1-4)

AFC North

1). Ravens (4-1)

2). Bengals (3-2)

3). Browns (3-2)

4). Steelers (2-3)

AFC South

1). Titans (3-2)

2). Colts (1-4)

3). Texans (1-4)

4). Jaguars (0-5)

AFC West

1). Chargers (4-1)

2). Raiders (3-2)

3). Broncos (3-2)

4). Chiefs (2-3)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (4-1)

2). Washington (2-3)

3). Eagles (2-3)

4). Giants (1-4)

NFC North

1). Packers (4-1)

2). Bears (3-2)

3). Vikings (2-3)

4). Lions (0-5)

NFC South

1). Buccaneers (4-1)

2). Panthers (3-2)

3). Saints (3-2)

4). Falcons (2-3)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC West

1). Cardinals (5-0)

2). Rams (4-1)

3). Seahawks (2-3)

4). 49ers (2-3)