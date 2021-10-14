Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 6 schedule, scores, updates and more

Bucs and Eagles will open up Week 6 of 2021 NFL season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The scandal that engulfed the Las Vegas Raiders and former coach Jon Gruden is on the minds of everyone heading into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

Under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas is on the road in an important AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. A win would put some of the controversy behind the organization, but a loss could keep the dark cloud over the organization for another week.

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will compete in the second straight London game of the season. Tua Tagovailoa was back at practice during the week and could play in the game. Jacksonville will be looking for its first win of the season.

Week 6 begins Thursday night with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s what else is going on in Week 6.

All times Eastern.

-

Bye weeks: Falcons, Saints, Jets, 49ers

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

8:20 PM: Buccaneers @ Eagles (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, October 17, 2021

9:30 AM: Dolphins @ Jaguars (CBS)

1 PM: Chiefs @ Washington (CBS)

1 PM: Rams @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Texans @ Colts (CBS)

1 PM: Bengals @ Lions (CBS)

1 PM: Packers @ Bears (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Ravens (CBS)

1 PM: Vikings @ Panthers (FOX)

4:05 PM: Cardinals @ Browns (FOX)

4:25 PM: Raiders @ Broncos (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

4:25 PM Cowboys @ Patriots (CBS)

8:20 PM: Seahawks @ Steelers (NBC)

Monday, October 18, 2021

8:15 PM: Bills @ Titans (ESPN)

NFL Standings

AFC East

1). Bills (4-1)

2). Patriots (2-3)

3). Dolphins (1-4)

4) Jets (1-4)

AFC North

1). Ravens (4-1)

2). Bengals (3-2)

3). Browns (3-2)

4). Steelers (2-3)

AFC South

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

1). Titans (3-2)

2). Colts (1-4)

3). Texans (1-4)

4). Jaguars (0-5)

AFC West

1). Chargers (4-1)

2). Raiders (3-2)

3). Broncos (3-2)

4). Chiefs (2-3)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (4-1)

2). Washington (2-3)

3). Eagles (2-3)

4). Giants (1-4)

NFC North

1). Packers (4-1)

2). Bears (3-2)

3). Vikings (2-3)

4). Lions (0-5)

NFC South

1). Buccaneers (4-1)

2). Panthers (3-2)

3). Saints (3-2)

4). Falcons (2-3)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (5-0)

2). Rams (4-1)

3). Seahawks (2-3)

4). 49ers (2-3)

