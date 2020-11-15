NFL Week 10 recap, scores and standings

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals stunned NFL fans Sunday with late-game heroics to beat the Buffalo Bills.

It was the highlight of the week as most games were by a touchdown or more.

But with some of the wins, conference divisions got tighter. The AFC East, AFC South, AFC West, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West are tightened up by Sunday night.

Keep reading for a look back at the tenth week of NFL action.

COLTS 34, TITANS 17

The Colts put on a surprise show on Thursday night taking it to the Titans in a big AFC South game. Phillip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown pass in the win as the playoff race gets tighter.

COLTS GRAB TIEBREAKER IN AFC SOUTH BY BEATING TITANS 34-17

BUCCANEERS 46, PANTHERS 23

The Buccaneers bounced back from an embarrassing loss to the Saints last week. Tom Brady had three touchdown passes and 341 passing yards. Ronald Jones ran for a 98-yard touchdown and finished with 192 rushing yards.

BRADY, BUCCANEERS BOUNCE BACK WITH 46-23 WIN OVER PANTHERS

GIANTS 27, EAGLES 17

The Giants ended a near-four-year losing streak to the Eagles. Daniel Jones had a rushing touchdown and Wayne Gallman had two rushing touchdowns as New York stayed alive for the division title.

GIANTS BEAT EAGLES 27-17, TIGHTEN NFC EAST RACE

PACKERS 24, JAGUARS 20

The Packers’ defense stopped any chance of a Jake Luton comeback to seal the win. Aaron Rodgers had 325 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jaguars rookie James Robison ran for 109 yards.

PACKERS STRUGGLE TO PUT AWAY JAGS, GET BY FOR 24-20 WIN

LIONS 30, WASHINGTON 27

The Lions needed a long field goal from Matt Prater to save the day. Two clutch field goals from him allowed Detroit to pick up the win. Matthew Stafford had three touchdown passes.

LIONS EDGE WASHINGTON IN DRAMATIC GAME THAT CAME DOWN TO WIRE

BROWNS 10, TEXANS 7

The Browns won ugly, but still got the dub. Nick Chubb, upon returning from injury, ran for 126 yards and a score.

BROWNS' NICK CHUBB DRIVES BETTORS, FANTASY FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILD IN GAME VS. TEXANS

RAMS 23, SEAHAWKS 16

The Seahawks might be in trouble. Russell Wilson had two interceptions and no touchdown passes in a big loss to the Rams on Sunday. Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. both had rushing touchdowns in the win.

GOFF'S PASSING, WILLIAMS' PICKS LEAD RAMS PAST SEATTLE 23-16

CARDINALS 32, BILLS 30

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals needed a miracle and they got one. A final-second Hail Mary, caught by DeAndre Hopkins, gave Arizona the win over the Bills. Murray had 24 5 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. He also had three total touchdowns.

CARDINALS' DEANDRE HOPKINS HAULS IN GAME-WINNING TD WITH SECONDS LEFT IN DRAMATIC WIN VS. BILLS

DOLPHINS 29, CHARGERS 21

In a battle of rookie quarterbacks, it was Tua Tagovailoa who improved to 3-0 as a starter. He had two touchdown passes in the win. Justin Herbert also had two touchdown passes.

DOLPHINS EARN 5TH STRAIGHT WIN BY BEATING CHARGERS 29-21

RAIDERS 37, BRONCOS 12

The Raiders got a huge win and kept pace in the AFC West. Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Broncos.

RAIDERS RUN OVER MISTAKE-PRONE BRONCOS 37-12

STEELERS 36, BENGALS 10

The Steelers played a complete game in their win over the Bengals. Ben Roethlisberger had four touchdown passes and the defense forced two turnovers. Pittsburgh moved to 9-0 on the season.

ROETHLISBERGER THROWS 4 TD PASSES, STEELERS RIP BENGALS

SAINTS 27, 49ERS 13

Whether it was Drew Brees or Jameis Winston, the Niners did not faze the Saints. Winston subbed in for an injured Brees in the second half and had 63 passing yards. Brees had a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara.

SAINTS' JAMEIS WINSTON TAKES OVER FOR INJURED DREW BREES, LEADS NEW ORLEANS TO WIN VS. 49ERS

PATRIOTS 23, RAVENS 17

In the pouring rain, Cam Newton and the Patriots were able to move to 4-5 with an upset victory over the Ravens. Baltimore struggled in the rain and it appeared that New England did just enough to get the win.

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (7-3)

2). Dolphins (6-3)

3). Patriots (4-5)

4). Jets (0-9)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (9-0)

2). Ravens (6-3)

3). Browns (6-3)

4). Bengals (2-6-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Colts (6-3)

2). Titans (6-3)

3). Texans (2-7)

4). Jaguars 1-8

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (8-1)

2). Raiders (6-3)

3). Broncos (3-6)

4). Chargers (2-7)

NFC EAST

1). Eagles (3-5-1)

2). Giants (3-7)

3). Washington (2-7)

4). Cowboys (2-6)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (7-2)

2). Bears (5-4)

3). Lions (4-5)

4). Vikings (3-5)

NFC SOUTH

1). Saints (7-2)

2). Buccaneers (7-3)

3). Falcons (3-6)

4). Panthers (3-7)

NFC WEST

1). Cardinals (6-3)

2). Rams (6-3)

3). Seahawks (6-3)

4). 49ers (4-6)