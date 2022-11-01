NFL trade deadline: Dolphins acquire Bradley Chubb from Broncos for Chase Edmonds, draft picks

Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb is headed to Miami in a trade that will send fifth-year running back Chase Edmonds and a 2023 first-round pick to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins announced Tuesday.

Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, was traded to Miami in exchange for a first-round pick in next year’s draft and 2024 fourth-round pick, the team confirmed on social media.

Edmonds, who signed a two-year $12.6 million contract with the Dolphins in March, was also acquired by the Broncos.

"We have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals," the Dolphins said on Twitter.

Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through eight games this season. He leaves the 3-5 Broncos, who broke a four-game losing streak with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, for the 5-3 Dolphins.

He missed most of last season following surgeries on both ankles to remove bone spurs and didn't have a single sack in seven games upon his return. Chubb also missed most of 2019 with a torn ACL, but bounced back in 2020 with a Pro Bowl season.

