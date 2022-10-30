Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos
Published

Russell Wilson's pass to end first half subject of ridicule as Broncos take on Jaguars

Russell Wilson had a touchdown pass at that point.

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was the subject of more mockery during the team’s Sunday morning game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson was seemingly trying to kill the final seconds for the Broncos at the end of the first half. From Denver’s own 45-yard line, Wilson threw a long pass on 4th-and-17 with 3 seconds remaining. It landed out of bounds and off to the right side.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hands the ball off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson hands the ball off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

There weren’t any receivers in sight.

The star quarterback's throw and the play-calling found some ridicule on social media.

Through three quarters, Wilson had 205 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, though the pass came on a pitch with the wide receiver running in front of him. Jeudy and the offensive line handled the rest of the work.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Wilson was coming back from a hamstring injury. He missed the Broncos’ loss last week to the New York Jets but was on the trip to London – and doing some high knees to keep loose – for a pivotal matchup against the Jaguars.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Wilson had been icing his shoulder in between drives as Denver tried to leave Britain with a win.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for the Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up for the Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Wilson was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full go Friday in preparation for Sunday’s game.

