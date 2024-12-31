Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions, 49ers players get into scuffle during hotly contested game

Lions won the game 40-34

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tensions were high in the first quarter of a Monday night game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions were looking for one more win to build momentum ahead of an NFC North title game against the Minnesota Vikings next week, while the 49ers were hoping to save face from a disastrous and injury-filled regular season that left them without a playoff berth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jauan Jennings and Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, #31, pushes San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, #15, during the first half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

So, it was no wonder that a few players got into a scuffle with emotions running high.

The 49ers started the drive with a touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Ricky Pearsall. However, before that play occurred, players from both teams were penalized for a fight.

San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Lions defensive back Terrion Arnold got into a scuffle. Jennings blocked Arnold through into the end zone. Kerby Joseph came over and pushed Jennings into the stands while Arnold slapped the player in the helmet.

Joseph and Jennings were penalized for unnecessary roughness. Joseph apologized after the game but made clear he was going to stand up for his teammates.

BUCS' JALEN MCMILLAN NO FAN OF DUCK THAT LANDED ON FIELD DURING GAME DESPITE FAN FRENZY

"Also man, I’m going to ride for my brother, and I’m going to protect him no matter what, right or wrong, but I’m going to have his back," he said, via the Detroit Free Press. "Yeah, you don’t play that.

"No. I don’t play that, especially about my rook, man. That’s my rook. I don’t let nobody play on my rook, man. I’m the only one that get to mess him up and do whatever I do. But I don’t play that, man. I feel like I’m my brother’s keeper, man, and I feel like when my guys are in trouble, man, it’s my job to protect them."

Terrion Arnold and Jauan Jennings mix it up

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, #15, and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, #0, get tangled after a play during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

Terrion Arnold fights Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, #15, and Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, #0, mix it up during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

Detroit won the game 40-34. Joseph had two interceptions – both on Purdy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes while Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.