NFL Super Bowl history: SoFi Stadium latest LA-area venue to host game

SoFi Stadium will play host to Super Bowl 56

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Super Bowl and all the fanfare that comes with it returned to the Los Angeles area this week.

It has been more than 29 years since the Super Bowl was anywhere near the city. The last time the game was played within the county limits came on Jan. 31, 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys handed the Buffalo Bills another loss in the big game, 52-17. It was the Bills’ third consecutive loss in the Super Bowl.

The first game between the winners of the NFL Championships and the American Football League Championship, later known as Super Bowl I, was played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. It’s the same stadium that hosts USC football now, the Los Angeles Rams before they moved into SoFi Stadium at the start of the 2020 season and multiple other world-renowned events.

Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 will feature the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood – the first time the game has ever been held there.

Read below for a brief history of the Super Bowl taking place in the Los Angeles area.

Super Bowl XXVII

Troy Aikman (8) of the Dallas Cowboys turns to hand the ball off to running back Emmitt Smith (22) against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII on Jan. 31, 1993, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 52-17.

Troy Aikman (8) of the Dallas Cowboys turns to hand the ball off to running back Emmitt Smith (22) against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII on Jan. 31, 1993, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 52-17. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Jan. 31, 1993: The last Super Bowl played in the Los Angeles area was between the Cowboys and Bills. Dallas demolished Buffalo 52-17. Troy Aikman had four touchdown passes on his way to a Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl XXI

Jan. 25, 1987: It took a while but the New York Giants finally won their first Super Bowl, nullifying an early chance from Denver Broncos star John Elway. Phil Simms won Super Bowl MVP thanks to three touchdown passes. The game was played at the Rose Bowl.

Super Bowl XVII

John Riggins (44) of the Washington Redskins carries the ball during Super Bowl XVII against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 30, 1983, in Pasadena, California. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17.

John Riggins (44) of the Washington Redskins carries the ball during Super Bowl XVII against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 30, 1983, in Pasadena, California. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17. (Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Jan. 30, 1983: This game was also played at the Rose Bowl. Washington Redskins running back John Riggins would run all over the Dolphins' defense, scoring on a 43-yard touchdown. He would win Super Bowl MVP and finish with 166 rushing yards.

Super Bowl XIV

Jan. 20, 1980: The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the LA Rams in this game, 31-19. While the game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Rams’ home field was at the Memorial Coliseum. Terry Bradshaw had 309 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win.

Super Bowl XI

Jan. 9, 1977: The Oakland Raiders dominated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. Fred Biletnikoff had four catches for 79 yards and take home MVP honors. This game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Super Bowl VII

Miami Dolphins safety Jake Scott (13) intercepts a pass intended for the Redskins' Charley Taylor (42) in a 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII on Jan. 14, 1973, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Scott made two interceptions and was named MVP.

Miami Dolphins safety Jake Scott (13) intercepts a pass intended for the Redskins' Charley Taylor (42) in a 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII on Jan. 14, 1973, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Scott made two interceptions and was named MVP. (James Flores/Getty Images)

Jan. 14, 1973: History was made in this Super Bowl played at the Memorial Coliseum. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7 and became the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season undefeated.

Super Bowl I

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr surveys the field during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr surveys the field during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (James Flores/Getty Images)

Jan. 15, 1967: The first Super Bowl, then known as the NFL-AFL World Championship, was played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers, led by Bart Starr, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.