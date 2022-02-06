NFL Super Bowl history: SoFi Stadium latest LA-area venue to host game

The Super Bowl and all the fanfare that comes with it returned to the Los Angeles area this week.

It has been more than 29 years since the Super Bowl was anywhere near the city. The last time the game was played within the county limits came on Jan. 31, 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys handed the Buffalo Bills another loss in the big game, 52-17. It was the Bills’ third consecutive loss in the Super Bowl.

The first game between the winners of the NFL Championships and the American Football League Championship, later known as Super Bowl I, was played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. It’s the same stadium that hosts USC football now, the Los Angeles Rams before they moved into SoFi Stadium at the start of the 2020 season and multiple other world-renowned events.

Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 will feature the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood – the first time the game has ever been held there.

Read below for a brief history of the Super Bowl taking place in the Los Angeles area.

Super Bowl XXVII

Jan. 31, 1993: The last Super Bowl played in the Los Angeles area was between the Cowboys and Bills. Dallas demolished Buffalo 52-17. Troy Aikman had four touchdown passes on his way to a Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl XXI

Jan. 25, 1987: It took a while but the New York Giants finally won their first Super Bowl, nullifying an early chance from Denver Broncos star John Elway. Phil Simms won Super Bowl MVP thanks to three touchdown passes. The game was played at the Rose Bowl.

Super Bowl XVII

Jan. 30, 1983: This game was also played at the Rose Bowl. Washington Redskins running back John Riggins would run all over the Dolphins' defense, scoring on a 43-yard touchdown. He would win Super Bowl MVP and finish with 166 rushing yards.

Super Bowl XIV

Jan. 20, 1980: The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the LA Rams in this game, 31-19. While the game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the Rams’ home field was at the Memorial Coliseum. Terry Bradshaw had 309 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win.

Super Bowl XI

Jan. 9, 1977: The Oakland Raiders dominated the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. Fred Biletnikoff had four catches for 79 yards and take home MVP honors. This game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Super Bowl VII

Jan. 14, 1973: History was made in this Super Bowl played at the Memorial Coliseum. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7 and became the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season undefeated.

Super Bowl I

Jan. 15, 1967: The first Super Bowl, then known as the NFL-AFL World Championship, was played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers, led by Bart Starr, defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.