Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NFL

NFL star's wife calls out Hollywood for 'hypocrisy' over Don Lemon praise

Lemon was reportedly showered with applause at a pre-Grammys party following his arrest

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Don Lemon arrested in connection to anti-ICE church protest Video

Don Lemon arrested in connection to anti-ICE church protest

Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin provides details on the arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon in connection to his involvement in the anti-ICE protest that interrupted a church service in Minnesota.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of NFL running back Raheem Mostert called out the Grammy Awards and Hollywood for applauding Don Lemon following his arrest over an incident at a Minnesota church last month.

Devon Mostert shared a video of Alex Warren’s performance at the ceremony on Sunday night and wrote on her Instagram Stories that it was a shame that the singer/songwriter had to perform in front of the same crowd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Devon and Raheem Mostert at a Super Bowl party

Raheem Mostert and Devon Mostert attend Women of the NFL and Nordstrom Host Super Bowl Happy Hour in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

"Unfortunate he had to perform for an audience that also gave Don Lemon a standing ovation for barging into a Christian church to ‘protest ICE’ – impeding on the right of religious freedom and interfering with the exercise of religious freedom at a place of worship," she wrote in one post.

"The HYPOCRISY from the Grammys and Hollywood is insane."

The former CNN host was charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violation of the FACE Act for his involvement in the anti-ICE protest that disrupted services at a Minnesota church. Lemon was in Los Angeles to cover the Grammy Awards at the time of his arrest.

Lemon was praised at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night and received applause and a standing ovation, according to Page Six. On Sunday, he hit the red carpet with his husband Tim Malone and singer Brandi Carlile.

Don Lemon speaks outside LA courthouse

Don Lemon speaks to the media after a hearing at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

DON LEMON TAPS HUNTER BIDEN'S ATTORNEY TO FIGHT TRUMP DOJ CHARGES

He was released from jail without bail on Friday. He said he was acting as a journalist while prosecutors alleged that he coordinated with activists who disrupted service at Cities Church,

"There is a passage in scripture that says, ‘The truth shall set you free,’" Lemon wrote, quoting John 8:32. "But it does not say it will protect you from cages. It does not say it will spare you the consequences of seeing too clearly. It does not say it will make the powerful comfortable."

Lemon said he learned that lesson "not from theology, but from experience," writing that "the government decided that my work as a journalist was not protected speech, but punishable."

Trace Gallagher: Don Lemon was at that church praying for his career... Video

Lemon likened his arrest to historic efforts to silence journalists and civil rights figures, writing that press freedom only exists so long as it does not challenge those in power.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He wrote that America "loves the idea of a free press," but only so long as journalism does not "disturb comfort" or "expose what power would rather conceal," saying the First Amendment exists to protect accountability, not convenience.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue