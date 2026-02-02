NFL star's wife calls out Hollywood for 'hypocrisy' over Don Lemon praise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of NFL running back Raheem Mostert called out the Grammy Awards and Hollywood for applauding Don Lemon following his arrest over an incident at a Minnesota church last month.

Devon Mostert shared a video of Alex Warren’s performance at the ceremony on Sunday night and wrote on her Instagram Stories that it was a shame that the singer/songwriter had to perform in front of the same crowd.

"Unfortunate he had to perform for an audience that also gave Don Lemon a standing ovation for barging into a Christian church to ‘protest ICE’ – impeding on the right of religious freedom and interfering with the exercise of religious freedom at a place of worship," she wrote in one post.

"The HYPOCRISY from the Grammys and Hollywood is insane."

The former CNN host was charged with conspiracy to deprive rights and violation of the FACE Act for his involvement in the anti-ICE protest that disrupted services at a Minnesota church. Lemon was in Los Angeles to cover the Grammy Awards at the time of his arrest.

Lemon was praised at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party on Saturday night and received applause and a standing ovation, according to Page Six. On Sunday, he hit the red carpet with his husband Tim Malone and singer Brandi Carlile.

He was released from jail without bail on Friday. He said he was acting as a journalist while prosecutors alleged that he coordinated with activists who disrupted service at Cities Church,

"There is a passage in scripture that says, ‘The truth shall set you free,’" Lemon wrote, quoting John 8:32. "But it does not say it will protect you from cages. It does not say it will spare you the consequences of seeing too clearly. It does not say it will make the powerful comfortable."

Lemon said he learned that lesson "not from theology, but from experience," writing that "the government decided that my work as a journalist was not protected speech, but punishable."

Lemon likened his arrest to historic efforts to silence journalists and civil rights figures, writing that press freedom only exists so long as it does not challenge those in power.

He wrote that America "loves the idea of a free press," but only so long as journalism does not "disturb comfort" or "expose what power would rather conceal," saying the First Amendment exists to protect accountability, not convenience.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.