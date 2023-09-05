Expand / Collapse search
NFL stars were on the move in 2023 offseason: Who is gearing up for a new team?

Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr among those who moved teams in 2023

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL offseason saw a handful of big moves in which star players were traded to different teams or signed with a new organization to help further their careers and hopefully make an impact.

The obvious ones drew all of the attention – Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets for one. And then there were some acquisitions that fell under the radar and fans will certainly be scratching their heads thinking to themselves, "Oh, that guy plays there now?"

Before Week 1 kicks off, read below to catch up on some of the big offseason moves and which players will be donning unfamiliar jerseys.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers split photo

The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. (Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers was a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner with the Green Bay Packers. He was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason and will be commanding the new-look Jets offense.

Derek Carr

Derek Carr split photo

Derek Carr will be making his Saints debut in 2023. (Getty Images)

Derek Carr played nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, helping the team to one playoff appearance. He nearly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the process. But his run came to an end before the 2022 season was complete. He signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook at the Pro Bowl

Dalvin Cook, then of the Minnesota Vikings, looks on during the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

One of the bigger questions in the offseason was where Dalvin Cook was going to land. The Minnesota Vikings didn’t end up trading him and the four-time Pro Bowler sat on the free-agent market a bit before a team swept in and signed him. Of course, it was the Jets. He’ll be splitting time with the emerging talent the team has in the backfield.

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins split photo

DeAndre Hopkins joined the Titans after a few years with the Cardinals. (Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins got one of his wishes to come true this offseason and was released by the Arizona Cardinals. Nearly two months later, he signed a two-deal with the Tennessee Titans. He will be another weapon for Ryan Tannehill to throw to during the year.

Darren Waller

Darren Waller with the Giants

Darren Waller of the New York Giants looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One of the trades that seemingly flew under the radar was the New York Giants’ acquisition of Darren Waller from the Raiders. Daniel Jones will now have a legitimate No. 1 receiving target. Waller was a Pro Bowler in one of the seasons he played for Las Vegas.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield throws a pass vs Ravens

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is getting another crack at a starting job in the NFL. After splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the starting job. He will serve as Tom Brady’s successor – at least for now.

Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott split

Ezekiel Elliott joined the Patriots in the offseason. (Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott’s time with the Dallas Cowboys ran out. Elliott saw his production decrease in 2022 as he rushed for 876 yards a year after going over 1,000 yards. His 12 touchdowns showed he can still be a reliable scorer, but he will be doing it for the New England Patriots this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t supposed to play at all in his final season with the San Francisco 49ers last year. But he helped win games once Trey Lance was injured and put the 49ers in a good position before he himself suffered a season-ending injury. The 49ers traded Garoppolo to the Raiders. He will replace Carr in the position.

Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave with the 49ers

Javon Hargrave of the San Francisco 49ers is shown before a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Javon Hargrave was among the anchors on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense last season. In 2023, he will be lining up for the San Francisco 49ers. Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks last year to go along with 60 tackles. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

D.J. Moore

DJ Moore vs Bills

D.J. Moore of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball after a reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 26, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

D.J. Moore found himself a part of a trade package that landed the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick before the draft. Moore will be a weapon for Justin Fields, who is entering his third season with the Chicago Bears. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey in training camp

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins got better on defense over the offseason. The team acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Rams in a surprising move. The cornerback has been a Pro Bowler in eight of his nine seasons. However, he will get a late start to the season as he suffered a torn meniscus in training camp.

Orlando Brown

Orlando Brown warms up

Orlando Brown Jr. of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Orlando Brown is going from protecting Patrick Mahomes to protecting Joe Burrow. After winning a Super Bowl last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason. He’s made a Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons.

Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard at Jets camp

Allen Lazard of the New York Jets speaks to the media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 20, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Allen Lazard emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets since he entered the league in 2018. He will be wearing a different shade of green in 2023, joining the Jets right before Rodgers did. Lazard had 60 catches on 100 targets last year. He had 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster with the Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives during the opening day of training camp on July 26, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster made a name for himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers and played for the Chiefs last year, winning the Super Bowl. Smith-Schuster bet on himself and signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots in the offseason. He will be a target for Mac Jones should he stay completely healthy.

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke vs the Steelers

Taylor Heinicke of the Atlanta Falcons smiles after the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Taylor Heinicke’s grit was on full display with the Washington Commanders. But as Sam Howell takes over, Heinicke tested the market and found a new team. He signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. He had 1,859 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes in nine games last season. He was 5-3-1 as a starter in 2022.

Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson vs Falcons

Patrick Peterson of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Patrick Peterson will play his 13th NFL season with the Steelers. The eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and member of the All-2010s Team signed a two-year deal with the Steelers. He spent the last two seasons with the Vikings and several years with the Arizona Cardinals before that.

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders split

Miles Sanders joined the Panthers in the offseason. (Getty Images)

Miles Sanders was a staple in the Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield for four seasons. But after missing out on a ring, Sanders and the Eagles parted ways. He signed with the Panthers in the offseason coming off his best season ever. He had 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota vs Colts

Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles leads the huddle prior to a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota didn’t have a ceremonial sendoff from the Falcons. After a lost first season, the team decided to try out Desmond Ridder at the end. Mariota left the team, never to return. Instead, he will play the 2023 season with the Eagles and serve as the viable backup to Jalen Hurts.

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold with the 49ers

Sam Darnold of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Levi's Stadium on August 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold is on his third team since he entered the NFL in 2018. He joined the 49ers in the offseason after two years with the Panthers. Once the Panthers made it clear they were taking Bryce Young No. 1 overall, Darnold went to San Francisco. He competed for the backup job and won.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.